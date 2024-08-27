South African Gospel star Solly Moholo has reportedly been hospitalised in Botswana

The Banaka Nako Ea Me E Haufi hitmaker was booked to perform in the country before falling ill

Mzansi social media users pray for his speedy recovery and wish that he returns to good health

Solly Moholo is currently in a hospital in Botswana. The Gospel singer was in the country to promote his upcoming album Wubani O zo Pepeza.

Solly Moholo is in a hospital in Botswana. Image: Gallo Images, @sonymusicafrica on Instagram

Source: UGC

Solly Moholo rushed to hospital

The South African Gospel music powerhouse Solly Moholo was rushed to the hospital when he fell ill. On the X blog page, @MDNewss reported on the news, and it sparked shockwaves across social media.

"Gospel musician Solly Moholo is currently hospitalized in Botswana after falling ill upon his return from a successful series of performances in the country."

Will Solly Moholo return to Mzansi to recover?

According to TshisaLIVE, Solly's manager stated that he would continue staying in the country until he recovers. The news publication quoted him saying:

"He is much better today than yesterday. During this time, the family would like to humbly request that you keep Ntate Solly Moholo in your prayers as he makes a full recovery. We will keep you updated regarding any developments. We ask his fans to put him in their prayers for his speedy recovery".

SA wishes Solly a speedy recovery

Netizens on social media are praying for his speedy recovery, wishing that he returns to good health.

@TshepoTC11 exclaimed:

"Ahh quick recovery Mr. Moholo."

@DlaminiDukani shared:

"Sorry, Mr Solly, speed recovery."

@bad_option88 stated:

"I think he's a bit old to be performing around, he should be closer to home now."

@AgentChitsinde wished:

"May he recover and be well."

@Natty3_LFC stated:

"Musicians need proper resting and proper checkups."

Nonku Williams pens heartfelt note to Jojo following hospitalisation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonku Williams penned a sweet message to Jojo Robinson from Real Housewives of Durban. This comes after her best was photographed in a hospital bed.

Nonku Williams also commented on a photo that Jojo Robinson shared on Instagram to show her health scare.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News