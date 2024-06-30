Nonku Williams Visits Jojo Robinson in Hospital, ‘RHOD’ Star Pens Heartfelt Message for Co-star
- Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson from Real Housewives of Durban were in a photo together that left fans worried
- Reality TV star Nonku Williams penned a message for Jojo Robinson, who was in a hospital bed
- Nonku Williams commented on a photo that Jojo Robinson shared on Instagram to show her health scare
Nonku Williams was distraught about her friend Jo from Real Housewives of Durban. Nonku Williams took to Instagram to express how worried she was about Jojo Robinson.
Netizens were touched by an Instagram post of Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson in a healthcare facility. People flooded the comments, and Nonku Williams left a candid message for Jojo Robinson.
Nonku Williams supports Jo in sickness
Nonku Williams visited Jo, who was admitted to a hospital. In the Instagram caption, Jo revealed that she was close to kidney failure. In the comments, Nonku wrote that she can't imagine life without Jojo and prays for her healing. She said:
"My Jo, I have found a sister in you. Honestly couldn’t imagine my life without you. I love you babe. I plead the blood of Jesus over your life."
See the post:
SA moved by Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson
Many people were touched by the reality TV stars' friendship. Online users commented, wishing Jo a speedy recovery.
ruan.scheepers wrote:
"We are so lucky to have you with us and that you are now ok! Thank God you got to hospital in time. We love you to the moon and back."
susankaittany said:
"Prayers for you my love."
mrs_ravele's wished Jojo well:
"Sorry JoJo this thing happen out of the blue. All the best hope for a speedy recovery sending lots of love️ ,you will get better, the support from friends will make it faster."
fikile_ndwandwe added:
"Askies Jojo, please get well soon."
slee_thebosslady commented:
"Get well soon Jo."
