Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson from Real Housewives of Durban were in a photo together that left fans worried

Reality TV star Nonku Williams penned a message for Jojo Robinson, who was in a hospital bed

Nonku Williams commented on a photo that Jojo Robinson shared on Instagram to show her health scare

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nonku Williams was distraught about her friend Jo from Real Housewives of Durban. Nonku Williams took to Instagram to express how worried she was about Jojo Robinson.

Nonku Williams shared a message about her love for Jojo Robinson who got hospitalised. Image: @mrs.jojo.robinson

Source: Instagram

Netizens were touched by an Instagram post of Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson in a healthcare facility. People flooded the comments, and Nonku Williams left a candid message for Jojo Robinson.

Nonku Williams supports Jo in sickness

Nonku Williams visited Jo, who was admitted to a hospital. In the Instagram caption, Jo revealed that she was close to kidney failure. In the comments, Nonku wrote that she can't imagine life without Jojo and prays for her healing. She said:

"My Jo, I have found a sister in you. Honestly couldn’t imagine my life without you. I love you babe. I plead the blood of Jesus over your life."

See the post:

SA moved by Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson

Many people were touched by the reality TV stars' friendship. Online users commented, wishing Jo a speedy recovery.

ruan.scheepers wrote:

"We are so lucky to have you with us and that you are now ok! Thank God you got to hospital in time. We love you to the moon and back."

susankaittany said:

"Prayers for you my love."

mrs_ravele's wished Jojo well:

"Sorry JoJo this thing happen out of the blue. All the best hope for a speedy recovery sending lots of love️ ,you will get better, the support from friends will make it faster."

fikile_ndwandwe added:

"Askies Jojo, please get well soon."

slee_thebosslady commented:

"Get well soon Jo."

Nonku Williams faces R15 million lawsuit

Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams' remarks on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip—South Africa got her in trouble with the Viljoens, who responded to her allegations.

Outspoken Durban businesswoman Nonku Williams made some controversial statements about celebrity couple Melany Viljoen and Peet Viljoen. While on their trip to Jamaica, a curious Noku Williams questioned the couple about their dispute over Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa.

The Viljoens did not take Nonku's statements about them lightly, so they involved their lawyers.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News