The popular TV personality K Naomi Phakathi recently dragged one of the social media influencers.

K Naomi Phakathi slams Aluta Maqoko for owing her money

Recently, the media personality ranted on her social media pages regarding an influencer, Aluta Maqoko, owing her some money. The star stated that people love underestimating others and think that they can take money from them and get away with it.

On her Twitter (X) page, she wrote:

"You can’t take people’s money and think you can get away with it. Well not with me…"

See the post below:

She also posted on her Instagram stories that she is giving the influencer a time frame till she returns back her money.

She wrote:

"Hi @alutamaqoko I'm giving you until 5 pm to give me back my money! Still no POP or notification."

See the post below:

Netizens react to K Naomi's rant

Many netizens reacted to K Naomi's rant on social media. See some of the comments below:

@visse_ss commented:

"Mention that person."

@Thato_MCC wrote:

"Why did you give her money? What was the reason? Tell us, Chomi."

@Louner_W said:

"How much is she owing you tshomi? Nevertheless... the deadline was yesterday shuthi akakuzwa."

@Sr_Incredible responded:

"Start from the beginning chommie. What was the money for? How much was it?"

@MissCoco____ questioned:

"Where are the receipts Naomi? Screenshots of texts? Ziphi supporting documents?"

@Kamonciaga said:

"What did you purchase from her that led to you getting scammed? Because one thing about scammers they never stop scamming,can you please elaborate for the sake of awareness we would really appreciate it."

