An SA woman, Ntando Mawela, shared a TikTok video detailing a heartbreaking scam

She ordered R2350 worth of merchandise to start a small business but instead received a single packet of chips

Viewers reacted with a mix of amusement and concern, with some offering condolences and others curious about the details of the order

A woman couldn't believe how she was scammed of R2 350. Image: @ntandososh3

Source: TikTok

A woman was left shocked and heartbroken after discovering how she was allegedly scammed of her hard-earned money.

R2 350 order leaves woman stunned

Ntando Mawela (@ntandososh3) posted a video on TikTok showing her utter disbelief after receiving a lightweight package containing a small packet of chips.

In her post, she revealed that she had ordered items from a woman for R2 350 in hopes of selling them and starting a small business.

In the clip, a heartbroken Ntando opens the package and laments that she was scammed by the woman and couldn't believe her money was gone.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi responds to woman's dismay

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the woman's story. While some offered sympathy, others were curious to know what she ordered and who she ordered from.

Virgo ♍️ was amused:

"Please forgive me for laughing ."

Thim M. laughed:

"Yho I’m so dead waze wangihlekisa but I’m sorry ne ."

dieketsengsekese had a suggestion:

"Log a complaint with courier guy. Some of these courier drivers steal customer's contents inside the wabbles, allegedly ."

boity. poked fun at the woman's dismay:

"Usathi uFocus kuma Election Gwiqiqi ama chips are sent via Courier Guy (While trying to focus on elections, next thing chips are delivered to you via Courier Guy)."

Khayalethu commented:

"You just bought snacks worth R2 350."

Miss Luu was touched:

"When you cried it really broke my heart. You know people don’t understand how hard other people work for imali yabo, uXolo sthandwa ❤️."

Raw_madanone shared their confusion:

"How does courier allow you to send ama chips bandla?? Imagine driving from KZN to MP to deliver into ye R1? Yoh ."

Nothing but the Truth was curious:

"The question still stands. What did you order for that amount of money?"

SONIA commented:

"Give us full details, please. What exactly were you buying, how much you spent, and what did you receive? Save the next victim by sharing all the details."

Source: Briefly News