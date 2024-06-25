A kind stranger named Wisely touched hearts online after doing something thoughtful for a grandmother

Wisely had offered to buy her a new microwave to improve her living conditions

The TikTok video shows the elderly lady receiving the gift, warming many netizens online

A gogo was pleased to receive a new microwave from a kind stranger. Image: @mamntlane4

Source: TikTok

A kind stranger decided to bless a grandmother with a thoughtful and unexpected gift.

Gogo gifted a new microwave

A TikTok video shared by @mamntlane4 captured the grandmother's reaction to receiving a new microwave from a man named Wisely. The man had offered to buy one for her on TikTok in an effort to improve the elderly woman's living conditions.

The clip shows a granddaughter showing the grandmother the new microwave and explaining what the machine was used for.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises kind stranger

The video warmed many hearts online as netizens applauded the kind man for going out of his way to help the sweet gogo.

Vincent Simphiwe Ngq appreciated the man's kind gesture:

"For the person who bought makhulu microwave...God bless you ☺️."

mbalimxela also wished she could assist the gogo:

"If l had money, l would buy her a new bed; l pray that a sweet someone comes along and buys it for her❤️."

silindokuhlelindo0 was in awe of the kindness of people on TikTok:

"Joo TikTokers are so amazing uThixo anandisele apho nithatha khona inkosi iningcine."

faniemasinga left a comment for the granddaughter:

"I like the way you speak with ugogo. You speak in a way that she understands ❤️."

THEMBI_A said:

"Bless you Wisley, God's richest blessings to you."

Mini commented:

"Can we hear what Gogo said about pizza taste , even if you don't show her eating it just her review."

Zanele fikazanelemodise1 commented:

"Wisely, you are a man of your word ."

Source: Briefly News