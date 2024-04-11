A South African grandmother went viral on TikTok after receiving a new bed from a loved one

The footage captured the woman's grateful reaction and praise to being gifted a brand-new bed

She thanked God for being good to her, leaving many TikTok viewers inspired by her faith and appreciation

A gogo's heartfelt gratitude for receiving a new bed left many netizens feeling emotional.

Gogo gifted a new bed

A TikTok video shared by @siyandambhele5 shows the elderly woman stepping out of her house to see the new bed that was delivered outside.

Upon closely observing the unexpected gift, the gogo begins praying and praising the Lord for being so good and faithful to her.

She gives thanks for the new bed, which will afford her a comfortable night's rest, and thanks God for constantly covering and blessing her throughout her life.

The gogo ends her touching praise and gives her new bed a feel as she sits on it and lies down, smiling happily.

Gogo's gratitude touches Mzansi

The video tugged at many Mzansi people's hearts as they responded with sweet messages and comments expressing the power of the gogo's prayer.

_ndlunkulu_boss commented:

"Ngicela ukuthengela ugogo i-duvet for kombhede asewubusise ngalendlela."

@Moghel said:

"What a powerful prayer of thanks."

busisiweMathe said:

"Umsebenzi wami omusha o permanent engizowuphiwa inkosi ngizowamukela ngalomthandazo."

Zuzimbali27 commented:

"UGogo njalo usenawo lomkhuba wokus’khalisa."

Zama Khumbuza replied:

"Ei uGogo uyakholwa bafethu yey."

Makhumbuza said:

"Waze wayendlala indumiso phamb kwe Nkosi UGogo ."

Adelaidethobile13 commented:

"I found Strength In Gogo's prayer as I've Been Crying. Ukuthi Ngikhathele Kodwa Ngithole Amanda Ngomkhuleko kaGogoDankie Gogo❤️."

Gogo builds house with bare hands

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a South African elderly woman attempting to build a house using her own bare hands has tugged at the hearts of many people.

Building a house is a feat because it is a complex and challenging undertaking that requires a lot of work and physical labour.

In the footage posted on TikTok by @asanda_xola, the hardworking gogo is seen making bricks from scratch and mixing the cement using a spade as she puts in all her effort to build a house for her family.

