Florence Masebe is getting ready to say goodbye to Turfloop after her stint on Skeem Saam

The actress was filling in for Harriet Manamela, who had undergone and is now ready to make a comeback

Mzansi was sad to see Flo go and praised her incredible talent, hoping to see her again soon

Florence Masebe bid a heartfelt farewell to Skeem Saam viewers as she announced that she would soon be leaving the show.

Florence Masebe prepares to leave Skeem Saam

Florence "Flo" Masebe is getting ready to bid farewell to Turfloop after taking over the role of Meikie Maputla for over a month.

This was after Skeem Saam announced Harriet Manamela's temporary exit due to a surgical procedure that Briefly News reported was a success. The actress is now preparing to return to the show.

On her Instagram page, Flo thanked the viewers and her supporters for the love they've given her, saying it's nearly time for her to say goodbye to the Turfloop gang:

"It's almost time to say goodbye to the Turfloop bunch. Thank you for the beautiful ride; see you on the next. Ndi a livhuwa. Aa!"

Mzansi shows love to Flo Masebe

Netizens sang Flo's praises for her work on the show, and were heartbroken by her departure:

lebogang7018 was shattered"

"No, why so soon? I'm still enjoying seeing you on Skeem Saam."

ItsSmashh_ said:

"You’re an outstanding actress!"

KenGlobally showed love to Flo:

"We really loved you. You killed that role. We love you, ma’am."

AtiredXolisa praised the actress:

"The only character sub in the history of SA TV that has flawlessly captured the essence of the original actor. You are so incredible, mme Flo."

kgopotso_seth_chawane said:

"You will be missed, Mama."

The Bala Family renewed for new season

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to The Bala Family being renewed for another season.

While fans of the show cheered at the news, others expressed their disinterest in the show and said it was unnecessary:

itu_nadia asked:

"Yoh, this unnecessary show is coming back again?"

