Florence Masebe Says Farewell to ‘Skeem Saam’ After Filling In for Harriet Manamela: “Ndi a Livhuwa”
- Florence Masebe is getting ready to say goodbye to Turfloop after her stint on Skeem Saam
- The actress was filling in for Harriet Manamela, who had undergone and is now ready to make a comeback
- Mzansi was sad to see Flo go and praised her incredible talent, hoping to see her again soon
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Florence Masebe bid a heartfelt farewell to Skeem Saam viewers as she announced that she would soon be leaving the show.
Florence Masebe prepares to leave Skeem Saam
Florence "Flo" Masebe is getting ready to bid farewell to Turfloop after taking over the role of Meikie Maputla for over a month.
This was after Skeem Saam announced Harriet Manamela's temporary exit due to a surgical procedure that Briefly News reported was a success. The actress is now preparing to return to the show.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
On her Instagram page, Flo thanked the viewers and her supporters for the love they've given her, saying it's nearly time for her to say goodbye to the Turfloop gang:
"It's almost time to say goodbye to the Turfloop bunch. Thank you for the beautiful ride; see you on the next. Ndi a livhuwa. Aa!"
Mzansi shows love to Flo Masebe
Netizens sang Flo's praises for her work on the show, and were heartbroken by her departure:
lebogang7018 was shattered"
"No, why so soon? I'm still enjoying seeing you on Skeem Saam."
ItsSmashh_ said:
"You’re an outstanding actress!"
KenGlobally showed love to Flo:
"We really loved you. You killed that role. We love you, ma’am."
AtiredXolisa praised the actress:
"The only character sub in the history of SA TV that has flawlessly captured the essence of the original actor. You are so incredible, mme Flo."
Thandiswa Mazwai stoked to share stage with Janet Jackson at DStv Delicious Fest: "Get your tickets"
kgopotso_seth_chawane said:
"You will be missed, Mama."
The Bala Family renewed for new season
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to The Bala Family being renewed for another season.
While fans of the show cheered at the news, others expressed their disinterest in the show and said it was unnecessary:
itu_nadia asked:
"Yoh, this unnecessary show is coming back again?"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za