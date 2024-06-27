The Bala family's thrilling reality show has officially been renewed for a second season

This after the success of the first season that became the talk of the social media streets

Mzansi's opinions on the announcement were mixed, where excited fans couldn't wait to tune in, while some netizens criticised the show altogether

The Bala Family' has been renewed for a second season, and the announcement sparked mixed reactions from netizens who shared their opinions on the reality show.

The Bala Family gets second season

The delightful Bala family is set to make a return to our screens after their reality TV show was renewed for another season.

This after fans praised the show for its relatability, saying unlike other shows, The Bala Family didn't appear scripted.

Taking to their Instagram page, Mzansi Magic announced that fans' wishes were granted, and they would see their favourite family for another season of drama and heartfelt moments:

"Join us as we journey once again into the world of the Balas for heartwarming moments and unforgettable adventures. Don’t miss out!"

Season two will officially air on 4 August 2024 on Mzansi Magic channel 161.

Mzansi weighs in on The Bala Family

Fans are excited and can't wait to tune in for all the family drama:

Nokuthula_Siba said:

"There’s no reality show that’s as authentic as this one. I love them!"

andolicios mourned Tat'uJafta:

"Without uTat'uJafta, can we get a new stepfather, please?

nolo_mathobela wrote:

"The only reality show that matters!"

Meanwhile, some netizens didn't care for the show, saying it was unnecessary:

itu_nadia said:

"Yoh, this unnecessary show is coming back again?"

Fit_Mandisa claimed:

"Nobody cares much."

DonaldMakhasane was curious:

"Does anybody really watch this show?"

