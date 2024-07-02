A lady took to social media to showcase how she ended up in the hospital after her lobola negotiations

One young lady's revelation caused a huge stir online. She shared a clip on the video platform.

A lady revealed in a TikTok video that she was hospitalized after lobola negotiations. Image: @amogelangrapodile

Woman ends up in hospital after lobola negotiations

A stunner who goes by the TikTok handle @amogelangrapodile shared a video on social media showing herself in a hospital bed where she was admitted. The young lady was placed under a breathing machine.

@amogelangrapodile revealed that it was after the lobola negotiations that she ended up in the hospital the moment she posted her lobola negotiations content on social media. The stunner's clip captived many people's attention online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Mzansi reacts to the lady's clip

South African netizens were stunned by the woman's story and flocked to the comments section to voice their opinions.

Ntsako said:

"The people behind it are not random people on the internet, it’s the people you call friends and family."

TlouSefularo shared:

"The same happened to me I removed all my videos after my lobola."

Lebogangsebetha8 added:

"Happened to me two weeks after my wedding. Both I and my husband nearly met our maker, fear Social media."

Mrs MK & Mrs KM wrote:

"I learned the hard way, shame. Social media will be the death of us. I was in the same situation on May 24."

Charmza wished her well, saying:

"Never ever post your success, sister, speedy recovery dear."

South African woman's lobola ceremony captivates netizens

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a woman's lobola ceremony has gone viral on social media, leaving many people in awe.

The lady's lobola day took centre stage. Its lively atmosphere and diversity of cultures enthralled online users. Two families are seen getting together to celebrate their loved ones' union. Uncles are pulling up to the gate, ladies are lying on the ground in front of the gate, and the makoti looks stunning in her traditional attire.

