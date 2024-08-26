Global site navigation

South African Man Shows Off His Cheapest Car Compared to His Family’s Luxury Rides in a Video
Family and Relationships

South African Man Shows Off His Cheapest Car Compared to His Family’s Luxury Rides in a Video

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A gent took to social media to showcase how he drives the cheapest car in his family, and the clip went viral
  • In the footage, he unveiled his sibling cars along with his, and it gained massive traction online
  • People reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!

One young man went viral online after showing off his car, which he dabbed the cheapest among his family.

A TikTok video shows a man unveiling his cheap car vs. his family's fancy rides.
A man flexed his cheap car vs. his family's luxury vehicles in a TikTok video. Image: @leejaylott
Source: TikTok

Man drives the cheapest car in his family, shows off relatives' whips

The video shared by @leejaylott on TikTok shows various cars. The gent first unveiled his vehicle, which was a white car, and then he went on to showcase different whips of his loved ones, which were big luxury vehicles.

Read also

South Africans crack up over hilarious tokoloshe taxi prank, video hits 1M views

@leejaylott's clip grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to man's video

Mzansi netizens reacted to the man's clip, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts. Many pointed out that the gent's car is not as cheap as he considers it to be.

Whatsfreedom said:

"There's no cheap car there."

Hamstar69 encouraged the man, saying:

"For as long as you have your own and don't have to lend one from them."

Anonymous Koppie Tiye added:

"The spirit of comparison and competition steals."

Mrs. B commented:

"It's okay!! At least you have a car you pay for and look after all on your own!! Well done."

Da Silva wrote:

Read also

Mzansi man flexes R23K spend on building materials, inspires SA with dream home journey

"Lol, why you worry about the cheapest? It costs money, and it is your wheels. Be proud of it."

Man drives 9 hours to show off new Volkswagen Polo to family, netizens proud

Briefly News previously reported that a young, proud man shared his journey driving from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape for the first time after buying his car.

A TikTok user, @akhona_tyhali, can be seen driving out of his place in Cape Town in the wee hours of the morning, embarking on his journey. He said the journey took him nine hours. After four hours, he was in Riversdale, where he stopped to eat and rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: