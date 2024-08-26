A gent took to social media to showcase how he drives the cheapest car in his family, and the clip went viral

In the footage, he unveiled his sibling cars along with his, and it gained massive traction online

People reacted to the video as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One young man went viral online after showing off his car, which he dabbed the cheapest among his family.

A man flexed his cheap car vs. his family's luxury vehicles in a TikTok video. Image: @leejaylott

Source: TikTok

Man drives the cheapest car in his family, shows off relatives' whips

The video shared by @leejaylott on TikTok shows various cars. The gent first unveiled his vehicle, which was a white car, and then he went on to showcase different whips of his loved ones, which were big luxury vehicles.

@leejaylott's clip grabbed the attention of many, generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to man's video

Mzansi netizens reacted to the man's clip, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts. Many pointed out that the gent's car is not as cheap as he considers it to be.

Whatsfreedom said:

"There's no cheap car there."

Hamstar69 encouraged the man, saying:

"For as long as you have your own and don't have to lend one from them."

Anonymous Koppie Tiye added:

"The spirit of comparison and competition steals."

Mrs. B commented:

"It's okay!! At least you have a car you pay for and look after all on your own!! Well done."

Da Silva wrote:

"Lol, why you worry about the cheapest? It costs money, and it is your wheels. Be proud of it."

Man drives 9 hours to show off new Volkswagen Polo to family, netizens proud

Briefly News previously reported that a young, proud man shared his journey driving from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape for the first time after buying his car.

A TikTok user, @akhona_tyhali, can be seen driving out of his place in Cape Town in the wee hours of the morning, embarking on his journey. He said the journey took him nine hours. After four hours, he was in Riversdale, where he stopped to eat and rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News