A gentleman shared his journey, driving his Hyundai i30N from Cape Town to his home in Nelspruit

According to the guy, this was his first time driving his vehicle home to his home town

The online community reacted to the story, with many stanning him for driving such a long distance

A gent drove for hours from Cape Town to his hometown, Nelspruit. Images: @bmtvsa

A gentleman shared how he drove his stunning car from Cape Town to Nelspruit for the first time.

In the TikTok picture post, @bmtvsa shared his journey. According to the GPS, the gentleman was supposed to drive 1728 km but he ended up driving 1832 km. He was also stuck somewhere for three to four hours - it's not clear what was the problem.

Man shares moments from his trip

The gentleman expressed how he was shocked that there was a border separating the Western Cape and Northern Cape. His hopes were high when he reached Free State - He was getting closer to his destination.

See the TikTok screenshots below:

A gent drove from Cape Town to Nelspruit with his Hyundai i30N. Images: @bmtvsa

Man arrives in Nelspruit

On his arrival in Nelspruit, he took his car home for the first time, both village and the city. He also took it to a car wash after the long road.

See the TikTok screenshots below:

A gent celebrated his car with his family after driving from Cape Town to Nelspruit. Images: @bmtvsa

Netizens celebrate the man's journey

The post raked over 9k likes, with many online users admiring his vehicle and expressing their happiness over his trip home.

@Rod_Man expressed:

"That's a beautiful car, Hyundai i30N."

@TɅGMɅN wrote:

"Damn I saw you pass me between Laingsburg and Beaufort West. Was looking at that beast like one day is one day. Stay safe and stay blessed ❤️."

@TshepoM commented:

"Beautiful, you remind me of my recent trip from Cape Town to Pretoria and back🥰🥰."

@Nomaqhwa_Snowy❄️ said:

"I enjoy driving long distances 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@Zukisa Zeus Mona stanned:

"👌😳18 hours is not a joke. Big ups🙏."

