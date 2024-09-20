Tyler ICU and Nandipha808 are reportedly in conflict over the hit song Mnike , with Nandipha angered about not being credited as a producer

Sources reveal a heated argument ensued when Nandipha confronted Tyler about the lack of acknowledgement, which has prevented him from earning royalties from the song

Nandipha808 is determined to fight for his rights, insisting he will not let Tyler cheat him out of his rightful earnings

Tyler ICU and Nandipha808 are fighting over the hit song 'Mnike'. Image: @tylericu

Source: Instagram

Tyler ICU and Nandipha fight over Mnike

A lot is going on in the Mzansi music industry. Days after DJ Maphorisa and Samthing Soweto's beef, Tyler and Nandipha808 have started a fresh war over accreditation. Tyler ICU allegedly failed to list Nandipha as the song's producer.

Sources close to the stars told ZiMoja that a massive argument ensued when Nandipha confronted Tyler ICU about why he was not listed as the producer of the song that is making waves locally and internationally. According to the reports, Nandipha never made a single dime from the song because he was not credited as the producer.

"They had a massive argument about why Nandipha808 wasn't credited for his work. Tyler can't offer an explanation as to why he didn't credit him for the song. This is why Nandipha is so peeved."

Nandipha808 vows to keep fighting

The producer is reportedly angry because Tyler is not taking the matter seriously. He has vowed to keep fighting to get what is rightfully his. He also noted that he would not allow Tyler to cheat him out of his royalties because he had produced the song.

Source: Briefly News