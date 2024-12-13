A TikTok user @zandrigeldenhuys took to social media to warn others after a suspicious man approached her at Menlyn Park Mall, claiming he needed help

The content creator revealed that after avoiding the man and seeking security assistance, she returned to find all her car tyres had been deflated in what appeared to be a targeted incident

The woman's experience has sparked widespread concern among social media users, with many sharing their encounters and warning others about the increasing safety risks

A woman posted a video about what she experienced at Menlyn mall that left her shaken. In her video, she warns others about safety. Images: @zandrigeldenhuys Source: Instagram

TikTok user @zandrigeldenhuys posted about her unsettling experience at Menlyn Park Mall on December 11. She was heading to her car near the Dischem entrance when a man approached her with a strange opening line about her not looking like a murderer.

The man claimed he needed money to unclamp his car and help get his 14-year-old sister home. However, @zandrigeldenhuys noticed there was no teenager with him.

After coming up with an excuse and going back inside the mall, she called her boyfriend, telling him about the situation. She then got help from security to walk back to her car - only to find all her tyres had been deflated.

Mzansi share safety concerns

The comment section filled up quickly with worried South Africans.

@phumzilekamnisi noted:

"Stories about Menlyn are so scary. Everyday there's something new."

@Portia urged:

"Police needs to intervene now, it's getting worse daily. They even grab you and ask for your belongings next to security guards."

@Tete admitted:

"That is why I don't like going to Menlyn Mall alone."

@AKM warned:

"I've been hearing a lot of sketchy stories about Menlyn Mall guys, please be careful out there."

@AB shared:

"This has happened to us. A guy asked me and my mom to help them pay at the parking and my mom refused. We went to our car, but he and this other car followed us out."

@Gabriella responded:

"This is the worst. Thank you for warning us 🙏💗"

Other stories raising alarm

Recent incidents at popular shopping spots have left many South Africans worried:

A woman's phone was stolen at Menlyn Mall in a confusing encounter with a suspicious couple.

A Johannesburg woman caught someone trying to break into another person's car and shared the video online.

Pretoria CBD's safety came under question when locals disputed claims about being able to walk freely with phones.

