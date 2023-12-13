A Twitter post claiming Pretoria CBD as a safe haven for walking with phones in hand sparks a lively debate

Mzansi people respond to the post, sharing personal experiences and incidents that challenge the notion of safety in Pretoria CBD

The Twitter thread becomes a platform for community awareness, shedding light on the importance of accurate information

In the era of social media, where information travels at the speed of a click, a tweet can spark a discussion that challenges established beliefs. One woman claimed Pretoria CBD to be safe, that was until people started sharing horror stories.

Woman claims Pretoria CBD to be safe

A recent Twitter post by user @SihleStan231 has ignited a virtual conversation questioning the perceived safety of Pretoria CBD. The tweet boldly claims, "Pretoria CBD is the only CBD where u can walk around with your phone in your hand and not get robbed." However, the responses from Mzansi users tell a different story.

Read the post below:

Mzansi people share stories of crime in Pretoria CBD

The initial tweet, suggesting an unusual level of safety in Pretoria CBD, led to a wave of responses from users disputing the claim. As the virtual conversation unfolded, it became clear that the reality on the ground might not align with the perception conveyed in the tweet.

Read some comments:

@Hoehannesburg shared:

“Wasn’t there a video or incident of a student who was shot dead for their phone while walking from campus? This was in Hatfield, not even in CBD.”

@MrTsoks told:

“Sibusiso Kwinana was murdered in the PTA CBD for his cellphone.”

@TafieTambo is not buying it:

“You don't know Pretoria very well.”

ReneilweRahlano shared:

“You haven't been to Pretorius street two fingers yeo e dladiwang kua out of this world ”

