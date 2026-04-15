A woman raised concerns online about a city official’s luxurious lifestyle, questioning how it aligns with his reported salary

The discussion gained traction as allegations of corruption and tender manipulation involving the official surfaced

The viral situation sparked broader conversations about accountability, transparency, and public trust in leadership

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Sometimes it’s not just what people earn that raises questions, it’s how they live. When the two don’t seem to match, people start paying closer attention.

The picture showed Tshwane CFO’s at the Mandlanga commission. Image: Commission of inquiry

Source: Facebook

A video shared by Miss Media News on 11 April 2026 questioned the lifestyle of Gareth Mnisi, sparking widespread debate online. The creator questioned how someone reportedly earning around R124,000 per month could afford assets like a R6 million Porsche and an R80 million lifestyle.

The conversation gained more weight as allegations linked to tender manipulation and corruption surfaced during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Testimony revealed possible connections between Mnisi and individuals involved in sharing confidential information related to municipal tenders.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi's phone at the Madlanga Commission exposed the CFO of the City of Tshwane, Gareth Mnisi. It appears Mnisi had amassed tremendous wealth while looking after public funds. During Nkosi's testimony, Gareth Mnisi got suspended. Mnisi was undergoing his divorce in the year 2024, and this laid bare all the assets in Mnisi's possession. The range of his car collection defied reality. There's even a Porsche 911 Turbo, which costs around R6 million. And it's not just cars; there are properties as well. Some in his name and some not in his name.

Luxury lifestyle raises serious accountability concerns

Reports indicated that WhatsApp conversations showed discussions around security contracts and preferred service providers, raising concerns about transparency and fairness in the awarding of tenders. The situation has since led to calls for further investigation and accountability.

As the story shared by user @missmedianews continues to unfold, many South Africans are calling for stricter oversight and consequences where necessary. For them, the issue goes beyond one individual; it reflects broader concerns about governance, trust, and how public resources are managed.

The screenshot on the left showed the woman reporting on the latest news of what transpired in the Madlanga commission. Image: @missmedianews

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

SheBee commented:

“We would still be in the dark if it weren’t for this legend.”

Thabani commented:

“Imagine his attitude at work.”

Bjorn Carolus commented:

“So the R124k salary wasn’t enough?”

Motso commented:

“He’s 36 but looks older.”

Four commented:

“Maserati has a bakkie?”

Xhosa hun commented:

“The rich keep getting richer, the poor poorer.”

VaGutu commented:

“This won’t end anytime soon.”

Luke De Jong commented:

“R124k is too little for that lifestyle.”

Donderee12 commented:

“What did Mkhwanazi expose?”

User4019813384032 commented:

“How did he get such a job at that age?”

3 Other Briefly News stories about corruption

Source: Briefly News