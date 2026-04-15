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“I’m Overthinking This”: Mzansi TikToker Plugs 6 Free Harvard AI Courses That SA Should Know About
Education

“I’m Overthinking This”: Mzansi TikToker Plugs 6 Free Harvard AI Courses That SA Should Know About

by  Jim Mohlala
3 min read
  • A Mzansi TikToker is making sure South Africans do not sleep on Harvard’s six completely free AI and tech courses available right now in 2026
  • Harvard’s self-paced courses are open to absolutely anyone with a laptop and an internet connection, with no degree or application fees required
  • South Africa’s youth unemployment is sitting above 43%, while more than 60% of future jobs are expected to require solid digital skills from workers

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A young South African content creator refused to let Mzansi sleep on this one. Lepang In Tech, the tech-focused TikToker behind the handle @lepangaphiri, posted a clip on 8 April 2026 with a message that stopped many South Africans mid-scroll.

Lepang
Lepang regularly plugs Mzansi with course and tech. Image: @lepangaphiri
Source: TikTok

Harvard University had made six of its AI and computer science courses available completely free for 2026. No application form. No degree required. Just a laptop and a decent internet connection stand between any South African and an Ivy League education.

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The timing landed like a gut punch to the country’s skills crisis. Youth unemployment in South Africa sits at 43.8% by the end of 2025, according to CNBC Africa. More than 60% of future jobs are expected to require digital skills, yet millions of young South Africans have never had real access to that kind of training. Lepang In Tech saw the gap and decided to do something about it.

The woman who keeps plugging Mzansi

This is not the first time she has shown up for her followers like this. Briefly News previously covered Lepang In Tech in February 2026, when she alerted her community to free IBM courses. Those courses covered cybersecurity, data science, IT support, project management and web development.

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That post had South Africans flooding her comment section with gratitude. Many could not believe something that valuable was being offered at absolutely no cost. She has built a following that knows her posts are worth stopping for.

See the free courses in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the plug

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@mynameispaul commented:

“So, if I pass the short courses, can I say I'm a Harvard graduate? 🤔”

@Lyric Taps said:

“I want to graduate top of my class from Harvard like they do in the movies. 😂”

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@Kgomotso noted:

“No! Python? Never. My spiritual brain is overthinking this.”

@leeroy wrote:

“Before you begin, look at which companies recognise those certificates for employment. Yes, they are world class, but not every company takes those certificates, especially self paced.”

@ITSKIARA🧸🎀 commented:

“Yoh! Must you have seven distinctions on your matric to apply? 😭"
lepang
TikToker @lepangaphiri sharing free courses. Image: @lepangaphiri
Source: TikTok

More plugs on Briefly

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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