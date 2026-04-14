Rachel John posted a get-ready-with-me TikTok on 14 April and a background voice sent the whole of Mzansi straight into full detective mode before the day was done

The Dutch-Nigerian influencer and the Springbok captain have never once confirmed their romance, yet South Africa has spent months carefully collecting every single clue they leave behind

John flew back into South Africa on 10 April after spending time in the Netherlands, and her return had the whole country watching her every move all over again

One voice was all it took to turn many South Africans into social media detectives.

Rachel preparing for her date night. Images: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

Rachel John was getting dolled up for a date night in a TikTok she posted on 14 April 2026, minding her own business, looking good and heading to her date’s car. Then a man spoke behind the camera, and South Africa collectively lost its mind. The 25-year-old Dutch-Nigerian influencer had no idea she was handing the country its biggest mystery of the week.

John, who commands over 782 000 followers on TikTok, filmed herself getting ready before heading out for the evening. The moment that voice came through, comment sections lit up like a stadium on match night. South Africans were not asking questions; they were making statements, and every single one of them pointed to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Mzansi’s digital detectives have been on this case

This is not the first time Mzansi has cracked a Kolisi and John sighting wide open. Back in December 2025, eagle-eyed followers spotted Kolisi’s reflection in a window during John’s birthday celebration in Jeffreys Bay. Fans then identified his signature yellow wristwatch in a background clip she had posted. Neither of them said a word, but South Africa had already made up its mind about what was happening between the two.

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The pair were then filmed boarding a yacht on the Zambezi River during a trip to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe in January 2026. A fan who recognised Kolisi immediately captured the moment on video and posted it online. The clip went viral and confirmed what many had already pieced together from months of careful social media observation.

See the GRWM in the TikTok post below:

Mzansi reacts to the GRWM clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@nqobile.dlamini016 commented:

“I know that voice.”

@unwrapt_ said:

“Yoh! Guys, love is in the air.”

@user8340376671233 wrote”

“Life is not fair, hey, on the other side, Rachel is going through the most, and this one is happy. Yoh!😭”

@shamiega_manuels

“We know our Captain's voice. 🤭”

@stevenotjobs

“Why does the guy's voice sound so familiar? He's the known secret. 😳”

Rachel was promoting a lip care brand in the video. Image: @racheljohnie

Source: TikTok

More about Siya and Rachel

On Sunday, 22 February 2026, Rachel Kolisi shared a TikTok hinting that she was ready to open her heart after her divorce from Siya Kolisi.

Siya Kolisi and his new partner, Rachel John, have decided to take their relationship public after several weeks of speculation among fans.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was spotted in Jeffreys Bay, sparking romance rumours with influencer Rachel John.

Source: Briefly News