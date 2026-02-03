A food, travel, and events content creator shared a video visiting a Centurion factory shop that supplies mattresses and bedding to hotels and Airbnbs

The clip showed Cloud 9 queen mattresses and high-end Genesis mattresses with 20-year warranties going for low prices

South Africans thanked her for the plug, with many saying they desperately need mattresses and praising the store's affordable prices and quality

A content creator has left South Africans rushing to get quality mattresses and bedding after sharing a plug for a factory shop that supplies hotels. TikTok user @sharonmunyai1, who shares content about food, travel, and events, posted a video on 2 February 2026 with the caption:

"I have the perfect plug for your annual home refresh. I went back to @Linen & Mattress Factory Shop to get some items to refresh my space."

In the video, Sharon addressed the common belief that good quality sleep has to come with a price tag of R15,000, saying the Cloud 9 ergo foam bed completely shatters that myth.

Sharon explained that Cloud 9 beds are known for their high-quality construction and asked where else you're going to get a quality ergonomic queen mattress for only R2,499.

For those looking for something on the high end, Sharon said the shop has a huge variety of Genesis mattresses as well. She stressed that this is quality craftsmanship, not just on the inside but on the outside as well, with the queen going for R8,999. She mentioned she saw this same mattress on sale elsewhere for R16,899.

They have a wide variety of headboards in different designs and colours, all marked down 20% off. Sharon absolutely loved a chocolate brown design, with the queen size originally going for R1,999 but she got it for just under R1,600.

The main reason the shop is the preferred supplier of hotels and Airbnbs is their wide selection of 100% Egyptian cotton linen. Sharon explained that the kind that gets a 400% markup anywhere else, you can get here at 40% off. They have 250 thread, 300 thread, and 400 thread count options, and the Rolls Royce of Egyptian cotton with 600 thread count. She stressed they have so many different designs and patterns that there's definitely something for everyone.

The Linen and Mattress Factory Shop has two locations: the Centurion Store at 9 Van Tonder Street, Sunderland Ridge Centurion, and the Fourways Store at 1 Forest Drive, The Pearls of Fourways.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi thanks woman for mattress plug

Social media users loved TikToker @sharonmunyai1's plug:

@brucet said:

"We need this in Cape Town 🤩"

@mynameislesedi wrote:

"I need this because Volpes? They are insane with their prices."

@siyaba655 shared:

"Love this place. Bought my mattress and bedding here at a steal."

@bakang gushed:

"Thank you for this 😭😭😭 I literally need a mattress and this came on right on time!!🙏🏾"

@phum827 questioned:

"Hi sis, do they deliver?"

@lowpolyboi appreciated:

"I thank you for this, as someone who's in their early twenties, this is gold."

@bibiravat confirmed:

"We only shop here! Excellent service 👏"

@nina added:

"Finally! A good review of this store. Thank you sisi. Yho!"

