KwaZulu-Natal twin sisters Thandiwe and her sister got two brand new Proton X50 vehicles

The emotional video showed the twins embracing after seeing their covered cars, with a sad text overlay asking where their parents were

Many flooded the comments congratulating the young women, with many relating to achieving big goals without parents present to witness the moment

KwaZulu-Natal twins are taking pictures after receiving their brand new vehicles. Images: @thandiwe.ameera.ndenza

Source: Facebook

Two KwaZulu-Natal twin sisters have left South Africans emotional after sharing the moment they both received brand new cars on the same day. TikTok content creator Thandiwe Ameera Ndenza, a qualified filmmaker, sound engineer, makeup artist, and wardrobe mistress with over 223,000 followers, posted a video on 29 January 2026 showing the special moment.

The video showed her and her sister at a car dealership collecting their vehicles at the same time. However, the text overlay revealed the bittersweet nature of the achievement:

"Mom... Dad... Where are you?"

Despite the joyous occasion, it was clear the twins were feeling emotional about not having their parents there to witness such a huge milestone.

In the clip, both young women walked towards their vehicles, which were hidden with a black cover and a red ribbon. As they held onto the bonnets of their covered cars, they turned towards each other and shared an emotional embrace. The camera then zoomed in on a celebratory message placed between the two cars that read:

"Congratulations Ndenza twins on your 2 Proton X50's. Thank you from Similo Sabelo."

According to experts on Cars.co.za, the Proton X50 comes in different models ranging from the 1.5T Standard at R449,900 to the 1.5T Premium at R579,900. All models run on petrol with automatic transmission and have a fuel efficiency of 6.5 litres per 100km.

The car salesman who provided them with the vehicles, Smilo Sabelo from CMH Proton Pinetown Branch, shared the video with excitement. He mentioned that the dealership would be driving some of the twins to the Twin Nation Gathering event on 14 February, showing his support for the twin community.

Mzansi congratulates twins on new cars

Netizens shared their congratulations and emotional messages of support on Thandiwe's Facebook page:

@nozzyzeeleemoreki said:

"I like what ladies are doing this year, a lot of them bought cars."

@benramajela joked:

"The other one doesn't have a license, we never forgot 😂😂"

@andymakantan dofanti added:

"They will use one driver's license, traffic cops won't even notice."

@sesenduli wrote:

"Why am I chopping onions 🥹❤️❤️"

@ursulamolletmarolen shared:

"How I wish the twin doctors were here❤️❤️❤️"

@ncngcobo ngcobo said:

"Double blessings to you as well! 😊Congratulations 🍾 🎊"

@talentemsabala commented:

"These little girls are so cute, I love them."

@nonhlewakagatsheni wrote:

"Oh, what a blessing, congratulations, ladies❤️"

@rebeccahshibs added:

"This is beautiful to watch❤️😍"

Twin sisters collecting similar cars at a dealership. Images: @thandiwe.ameera.ndenza

