Twins Scare Each Other After Making Big Mess Together
- A little kid showed two kids who got carried away playing together as they made the biggest mess possible
- Their mom had a good laugh after their playtime came to an end, and they saw each other again
- The lady recorded the moment when her twins reacted to seeing each other, soon after playing outside.
A woman gave the internet a good laugh after showing her mischievous twin Sons. The lady recorded the aftermath of them having a blast outside.
The video that the woman shared had people laughing after the boys had a meltdown because of their own behaviour. The video that the woman shared on 28 January 2026 highlighted two twins' mischief.
In a post on X, a woman, VideosVuvu, showed that both her sons, who are twins, were completely dirty after playing. One of the little boys was in a room completely covered in white powder, presumably after working together to open a container and causing a mess. Both of the kids came face to face while dirty, and one freaked out because they each looked scary. One of the kids ran off in different directions moments after seeing his brother. Their mother could not help but crack up over the twins' reactions. Watch the video of the siblings below:
South African jokes about scared twins
Many people thought the video of the woman's twins after they got up to no good was hilarious. Online users cracked jokes about how the twins reacted to seeing each other completely dirty. Many gushed about the adorable twins' reactions to each other. Read people's comments below:
@LebuShai1417 was amused by the brothers:
"This is an inside job."
@Neo8Emmanuel suggested a way to prevent mischief:
"That's why it's important to buy them jumping castles, etc., so they can play outside,"
@crowngiftt remarked:
"They couldn't recognise each other at the end of the mess, which is cracking me up so bad."
@stronges_tsoul joked about the twins:
"Being a kid, so he didn’t recognise the partner anymore and got scared when the partner touched his shoulder on some 'yey wena it’s me hau.'"
@Fatherwetdreams was in stitches over the siblings:
"The silence from the other one kills me, then proceeds to throw more powder on him "
@Diamond20101989 guessed why the kids got scared of each other:
"They now look like ghosts to each other."
@xoesedd added to the jokes:
"Look at them looking like native doctors. Children will stress you."
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za