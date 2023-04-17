A video of two siblings explaining their mischievous behaviour to their mother is circulating fast online

The toddlers applied a mysterious lotion all over their bodies to keep themselves busy and were caught red-handed

The video went viral on TikTok, and netizens loved one of the kid's honesty and reasoning capacity

A video of siblings explaining their mischievous behaviour went viral. Image: @ladykamati

Source: TikTok

A video of a mother catching her naughty children after they made a mess amused thousands of social media users.

The TikTok shows two toddlers covered in a grey-pinkish lotion that they smeared on their bodies. When the mother asked them why they misbehaved, the little girl said they decided to act up because their mom had taken away their phone.

"So you were not giving us our phone, so we decided to do naughty things like we were evil."

Video of naughty toddlers amuses netizens

The adorable kids are covered in their towels in the video posted by @ladykamati. The recording has been online for a day and has been viewed by more than 50 000 people. People pleaded the children's case in the comments and asked their mom to give them their phone.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi's comments about kids and their funny behaviour

@odi_626_nw said:

"Bathong with so much reasoning capacity."

@moeletsi04 posted:

"We decided to do naughty things, like evil."

@martham406 stated:

"Clearly it's mommy's fault. Mummy, give the kids the phone."

@ndasheila asked:

"How old is this baby that can articulate so perfectly, and know how to explain herself? You a mama are a super mum."

@nunamckay commented:

"It's their honesty for me."

@mantsho_sponono added:

"The hands' gestures when she said "evil" sent me."

@darkey_sekwe suggested:

"Momma, give the kids what they want so that they don't get bored, please. Otherwise, they will do naughty things."

Toddler throws epic tantrum after granny goes to checkers, TikTok has Mzansi parents triggered

Briefly News reported that a cute kid went TikTok viral for being up in arms that his grandmother left him. People were in stitches as they watched the kid lose it over his grandma going to Checkers.

The video garnered nearly 80 000 likes as the toddler's fit amused people. People commented with jokes about the boy's meltdown.

Source: Briefly News