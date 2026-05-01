A social activist demanded the harshest punishment for the perpetrators of the KwaZulu-Natal family massacre

The video was shared on TikTok on 28 April 2026, leaving viewers devastated over the senseless tragedy

Social media users were filled with anger and demanded swift justice, while consoling the grieving family

A local creator praised the KZN premier for attending the Monswamy family's murder trial. Image: @bleskopbrille

Source: TikTok

A disturbing tragedy gripped the nation after seven members of the Monswamy family were brutally taken from their home and later murdered.

Many citizens have spoken out about the perpetrator’s cruelty, including TikTok user @bleskopbrille, who pleaded with the lawmakers not to drag the family’s case.

Filled with anger, the creator showed a picture of the perpetrators in court following their appearance on 28 April 2026. He noted that a fourth suspect was still at large, wishing he could be caught soon to answer for his alleged crime. According to TikTok user @bleskopbrille, preliminary investigations suggest the motive for the attack was robbery. He noted that bank accounts were targeted immediately following the incident.

Calls for speedy legal proceedings

The creator was happy that the KZN premier attended court proceedings, saying it was a strong show of the government’s support. With the case postponed to 23 June 2026, the social activist is calling for speedy legal proceedings. He also demanded accountability to ensure justice for the victims

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA demands justice for the KZN family

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who supported the creator's views. Many viewers called for justice for the family, saying the perpetrators do not deserve to live around others. Some thanked the police for their prompt response to the matter and for arresting suspects soon after the murders. Others said the fourth suspect deserved a harsher punishment for running away. One viewer suspected that the alleged suspects between the ages of 21 and 28 were sent by someone who had an ateria motive.

The man shared that KZN community members also went to court in large numbers, seeking justice for the family. Image: @bleskopbrille

Source: TikTok

User @Nicole B3 said:

"They must get what they deserve 😭."

User @ 👑Cass_luv👑 commented:

"OMG! Absolutely, they must be punished, and as for the fourth one, he must get more punishment. We are tired of this, and if SAPS don't do a good job, then we need to take a Stand. We want justice ⚖️We want justice ⚖️We want justice ⚖️🙏."

User @Selvszn added:

"We want justice for the family 🙏."

User @Moganambal Gounden shared:

"I agree. Thank you for standing with this family. God bless you 🙏

User @Zia Al-Masri commented:

"Ya Allah, clearly this isn't robbery, it's a way higher motive. These are, of course, the perpetrators, but who are the real murderers, who sent them to do that? That's the real question?"

User @macoombuza37 said:

"Thank you to all the police officers🙏."

3 Briefly News death-related articles

A social activist ignited a viral debate by using the recent family of seven's tragedy in KwaZulu-Natal to challenge global perceptions about farm killing targeting a specific race, and questioned AfriForum's silence about the incident.

An American influencer was found dead in a luxury resort in Zanzibar while on holiday with her partner, two days after he proposed.

Ashly Robinson's mother shared that her daughter called her to tell her that she and her fiancé Joe had an argument that led to the Zanzibar resort's staff placing them in separate rooms, the day before she mysteriously died.

.

Source: Briefly News