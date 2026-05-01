A woman abroad showed people a hilarious encounter that she had with a bear

The lady made people laugh after showing that a South African word is a universal warning

The lady made people laugh after she successfully proved how effective a popular South Africanism is

A woman travelled abroad, and she brought South African pride with her. The lady spotted a wild bear, and she was able to get rid of it.

A woman scared a bear with South African word while overseas. Image: @montyolesope

Source: TikTok

A video posted on 30 April 2026, the lady made people laugh with a funny interaction with a large bear. Online users were in stitches after the woman made a joke only South Africans would understand.

In a video on TikTok by @montyolesope, a woman who was overseas was watching a bed get closer to where she was. She yelled voetsek at the bear, and it ran off after hearing her. The lady was surprised and in stitches after seeing that hair tactic against the bear worked. Watch the video below:

South Africa amazed by bear

Many people thought the video of the South African interacting with a bear was funny. Viewers cracked jokes about how effective her tactic was. Read the comments below:

South Africans cracked jokes about the use of Mzansi lingo to scare animals. Image: Ubuntu Images

Source: UGC

👑 Humble King 👑 🇿🇦 was amused:

"The bear was not sure if he must run after hearing correctly 🤣"

EveryoneKnows_Bontle😝🌟 wrote:

"Proud of you girl 😝"

Philani Ntando approved the clip:

"We are extremely happy 😊"

kelebza15 added:

"He was like 👀😳. Hell nah, that's the secret password... I'm out."

Mimmie🌺 exclaimed:

"Girl! I am so proud of you.✨"

Ange remarked:

"Voetsek truly isn't a word; it's an energy."

Ka Be Lo applauded:

"We, as South Africans, would like to inform you that we're proud of you."

Matshepo Gumiebear M was amused:

"🤣 So unserious and stuff."

Siqalo Arnold joked:

"Other bears won't believe him when he tells the story."

W added to the fun:

"Bobby is gonna get jealous🥲"

TH 🇧🇼 Crossfiter was amused:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 that fotsek!!! Was too personal, the bear 🐻 was not today ma'am 🔥"

Carmen Cloete wrote:

"So 'voetsek' is universally understood by all animals 😭 love it!"

jay wrote:

"I'm glad you took a video for evidence beba ngeke baku kholwe."

MarangALetsatsiii was amazed by the bear's reaction:

"😂😂 It understood, voetsek? 🤣 You reminded me of a time a dog came running my way in the UK, and I froze, couldn’t say voetsek because I thought it probably wouldn't understand me😭😂"

Andih wrote:

"The bear was like nah this is the first time to hear."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

Online users thought a TikTok video of a man trying to get rid of a black mamba inside the house was hilarious.

South Africans were stunned by a man who was feeding a big lion that had different ideas in a TikTok video.

A TikTok video captured the moment that a large lion charged at a photographer who was too comfortable.

People were amazed by a video of a leopard that was chasing people in a crowded city.

Source: Briefly News