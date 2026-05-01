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South African Woman Uses 'Voetsek' to Chase Off Bear Abroad, in TikTok Video
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South African Woman Uses 'Voetsek' to Chase Off Bear Abroad, in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman abroad showed people a hilarious encounter that she had with a bear
  • The lady made people laugh after showing that a South African word is a universal warning
  • The lady made people laugh after she successfully proved how effective a popular South Africanism is

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A woman travelled abroad, and she brought South African pride with her. The lady spotted a wild bear, and she was able to get rid of it.

Woman scares bear with South African word
A woman scared a bear with South African word while overseas. Image: @montyolesope
Source: TikTok

A video posted on 30 April 2026, the lady made people laugh with a funny interaction with a large bear. Online users were in stitches after the woman made a joke only South Africans would understand.

In a video on TikTok by @montyolesope, a woman who was overseas was watching a bed get closer to where she was. She yelled voetsek at the bear, and it ran off after hearing her. The lady was surprised and in stitches after seeing that hair tactic against the bear worked. Watch the video below:

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South Africa amazed by bear

Many people thought the video of the South African interacting with a bear was funny. Viewers cracked jokes about how effective her tactic was. Read the comments below:

South Africans joke about use of Mzansi lingo to scare animals
South Africans cracked jokes about the use of Mzansi lingo to scare animals. Image: Ubuntu Images
Source: UGC

👑 Humble King 👑 🇿🇦 was amused:

"The bear was not sure if he must run after hearing correctly 🤣"

EveryoneKnows_Bontle😝🌟 wrote:

"Proud of you girl 😝"

Philani Ntando approved the clip:

"We are extremely happy 😊"

kelebza15 added:

"He was like 👀😳. Hell nah, that's the secret password... I'm out."

Mimmie🌺 exclaimed:

"Girl! I am so proud of you.✨"

Ange remarked:

"Voetsek truly isn't a word; it's an energy."

Ka Be Lo applauded:

"We, as South Africans, would like to inform you that we're proud of you."

Matshepo Gumiebear M was amused:

"🤣 So unserious and stuff."

Siqalo Arnold joked:

"Other bears won't believe him when he tells the story."

W added to the fun:

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Video of Cindy Makhathini knocked out at groove causes a buzz

"Bobby is gonna get jealous🥲"

TH 🇧🇼 Crossfiter was amused:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 that fotsek!!! Was too personal, the bear 🐻 was not today ma'am 🔥"

Carmen Cloete wrote:

"So 'voetsek' is universally understood by all animals 😭 love it!"

jay wrote:

"I'm glad you took a video for evidence beba ngeke baku kholwe."

MarangALetsatsiii was amazed by the bear's reaction:

"😂😂 It understood, voetsek? 🤣 You reminded me of a time a dog came running my way in the UK, and I froze, couldn’t say voetsek because I thought it probably wouldn't understand me😭😂"

Andih wrote:

"The bear was like nah this is the first time to hear."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

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