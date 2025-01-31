A nature lover captured a heart-stopping moment when a lion charged at him while he was filming

The clip showed the massive predator stretching before suddenly sprinting towards the camera, causing the man to panic

Social media users reacted with shock, relief and warnings about respecting wildlife in their natural habitat

A lion licked its lips before charging towards a man taking a video of it. Image: @cooperlost

Source: Instagram

An animal lover had a terrifying experience while filming a lion at a game reserve. The Instagram user, known for sharing nature-related content recorded an intense moment that left social media users worried.

The clip was shared on his user handle @cooperlost on Instagram, gaining many likes and comments from social media users who started a debate about the invasion of animals in their spaces.

The lion comes for the man

The video shows the camera handled by the man recording from an angle that suggests he may be lying on the ground to see the resting lion. The massive predator appears calm, slowly gets up and stretches before licking its lips.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

After locking eyes with the cameraman, it charges directly at him, forcing him to drop his camera in panic.

Watch the Instagram video here.

SA debates about the encounter

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Many were relieved that the man was safe, while others warned against getting too close to the wild animals.

A man had many social media users advising him not to get closer to wild animals after seeing how close a lion got to him. Image: @cooperlost

Source: Instagram

User @maxstrong said:

"That’s wild that he charged and then just stopped before getting to you 🤯 @robert must have alpha’d him."

User @chart_95 added:

"I don't want a lion or any wild animal to look at me and lick its lips."

User @ny_green joked:

"That beep was the tipping point. He had enough of those photographers disturbing his peace😂."

User @katiezwingman said:

"Who would walk in a safari ?!?! But glad you are safe 🙏🏼."

User @Yser @stefficheon. added:

"He charges you because you filming him without his consent."

User @akelly415 said:

"It’s funny how people think that they can just take photos of dangerous animals and feel safe."

3 Briefly News animal articles

A wildlife lover who lives with lions and tigers in his home went inside a cage to feed his two lions in his home, shocking social media users.

A man working at one of South Africa's game reserves brought a lion food and watched him get it from the back of his bakkie while standing next to it.

A hippo was spotted roaming around the streets of St Lucia in KZN and one resident shared it on

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News