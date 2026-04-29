An elderly lady posted a video on TikTok that made waves on the social Media platform

The woman wanted to show people that she gets up to as someone who is older

South Africans were fascinated after the lady shared an interesting video about a day in her life

In a video on TikTok, an elderly woman amassed viral attention. The lady was showing people how she lives her life as an elderly lady.

An older woman vlogged in a TikTok video. Image: @phumlanigumede06

Source: UGC

The video that the woman posted on 26 April 2026 received a lot of attention. People were fascinated by the elderly lady who decided to give people a sneak peek into her life.

In a video on TikTok by @phumlanigumede06, posted that she showed people a day in her life. The gogo showed people everything, including her morning routine from the moment she wakes up. She leads an active life with her daily hygiene regimen. She also takes care of her own livestock, two goats that she makes sure graze every day. The gogo also did some gardening, tending to a whole field. Watch the video of the elderly woman going about her day below:

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South Africa impressed by grandmother

Many people thought it was amazing that the lady shared her life. Online users were thoroughly impressed after seeing everything that she gets up to. Read the comments below.

repost_warrior. official theG said:

"We love you too gogo❤️"

tyrese t gushed over the gogo's wholesome video:

"I'm proud of you, gogo, and I love you, and it's my first time watching your vlog☺️"

𝗟𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗼 𝗠𝗮𝗼𝗱𝗶 said:

"My first seeing uGogo and love her dzown bandla she's so real and authentic 💗😁"

jordan lawrence 28 was inspired by the Gogo:

["Sticker] this is definitely my sign to resign and start volgging."

Boiti🤍🤍 was impressed by the elderly woman:

"Bathong gogo pls teach me how to vlog 🥰"

Drikkzyy gushed

"I think it's time for me to leave social media."

Thato_King gushed:

"We want to see midnight vlog 🥺"

Austin!!📍joked:

"We left Facebook for you guys, But Still you're still following us😭"

Buhle remarked:

"Lapho angikwazi ngisho ukwenza I vlog,senghlulwa nayi ngqothovu 😭✋🏾

Nubira Morrison 👑 added:

"First time coming across one of gogo's videos and I'm a big fan ❤️🤗"

Ntebow1313🥹🩷🫂 added:

"Please buy gogo pijamas akase tsoge ka mothuhlwane a gola sassa."

Amahlux | Becoming HER exclaimed:

"Yaaaaas gogo. You're doing great, l love it .😩."

Shirley ntokozo cheered:

" I always love the effort you put in when working out, granny🔥😭"

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Source: Briefly News