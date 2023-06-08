An older woman decided to be the star of the day by showing her family some amazing outfits

This gogo modelled several outfits in a hilarious TikTok video that shows the details of what she wears

The hilarious commentary to go with the gorgeous outfits she wore was a viral hit with people who love fashion

One grandmother was happy to be on TikTok. She put on her best outfits and paraded them for others to judge.

A TikTok video of a granny modelling in some of her best outfits. Image: @banzi.e

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman got thousands of likes as she looked drop-dead gorgeous. Many people also commented that they thought she was hilarious and she narrated her outfits.

Gogo proud of her clothing collection in TikTok video

@banzi.e on TikTok posted their grandmother doing the most in some of her best outfits. Online users got to see what she chooses to wear from head to toe, and she was very proud in the video:

South Africans applaud gogo's taste in clothes

People love to see others who have the perfect sense of style. Netizens couldn't stop raving about the older lady. Read their compliments below:

Keletjo Manasseh Phoshoko raved:

"No ways, she ate each outfit. her shot game? TOP."

Fezile Shabane complimented:

"The shoes. The walk, everything about her."

Sunshine_Kohli said:

"It's the shoe collection for me."

Keletjo Manasseh Phoshoko chose their fave look:

"The purple outfit has my heart."

sinoca35 gushed:

"Gogo has 100% class."

Source: Briefly News