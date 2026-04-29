A video of South African socialite Cindy Makhathini appearing intoxicated at groove has gone viral on X (Twitter)

In the clip, Makhathini was lying on the ground, seemingly unable to get up, as she was too drunk

Reacting to the clip, Mzansi said this was distasteful as she is a public figure who has a reputation to uphold

Socialite Cindy Makhathini went viral on social media. Image: Cindy Makhathini

Source: Facebook

A girl's night out turned wild for social media sensation Cindy Makhathini. A viral video had the internet in a frenzy as it depicted Makhathini lying on the floor, drunk.

Cindy Makhathini trends

The voluptuous Cindy was sloshed and unable to keep her balance when her friends recorded a video of her outside the club.

X user @VillageGuluva reshared the clip, with the caption:

"Cindy Makhathini knocked out at groove. Alcohol is not for the weak."

For some people, the fact that Cindy was smiling in the video meant that she was attention-seeking. However, others noted how this could negatively impact her reputation as a public figure.

Mzansi offers mixed reactions to Cindy's video

Mzansi had a mix of reactions online:

@I_am_AmmzY was sad:

"Ever since her mom, she has never been the same. Wish her healing man."

@SciencetistT shared:

"This is one of the reasons I stopped drinking."

@Jabstar_86 was not convinced:

"Is not an act mara? That smile says give me all the attention."

@Snupih exclaimed:

"Red flag! A girl who drinks and is a groovist, a bad combo."

@_Bongekile_ reacted:

"My grandmother would sit me down, angiphoxe."

@ReffMooreIV responded:

"Maybe she needed to live a little and give zero fcuks. She looks happy, and she's safe. Just one night happens to everyone who has a lot."

@Blaq_Ston alleged:

"They probably spiked her drink, cause there is no way she will be that drunk. She knows she has an image to protect."

@ReffMooreIV stated:

"Maybe she needed to live a little and give zero fcuks. She looks happy, and she's safe. Just one night happens to everyone who has a lot."

@KoenaClothing joked:

"Maybe she was feeling pain from her BBL."

@winstonterrance shared:

"Got high on her own supply. Is the BBL still safe? phela that's the most valuable BBL in the country, we cannot afford to have it stolen and sold at a scrapyard for a penny."

A video of Cindy Makhathini knocked out at groove has gone viral. Image: Cindy Makhathini

Source: Facebook

Cindy Makhathini's hair hustle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Khawula went on social media and shared a video showing the cost of a hairpiece at Cindy Makhathini's new shop.

This was after Cindy Makhathini launched her new hustle and unveiled the name of her new business venture. On X, fans said the product costs as much as their monthly salary, while some joked that they are not the 'target market.'

“Cindy Makhathini launches her new hair line, Angels Circus. The Amy Bounce (Donore) 24-inch (below) retails for R9,610; meanwhile, Kay Yarms' failed hairline was a DM for price business,” he captioned the post.

Source: Briefly News