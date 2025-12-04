Cindy Makhathini recently posted another thirst trap that nearly broke the internet

The influencer shared a video of herself inside a swimming pool, flaunting her assets, and Mzansi men could barely keep their composure

Social media men flooded the comment section, raving over Cindy's sultry moves and famous hourglass figure

Cindy Makhathini's swimming pool video had social media buzzing. Images: cindy_makhathin

Source: Twitter

South African influencer Cindy Makhathini is no stranger to viral moments, which are always expected with each post she shares.

Having recently celebrated her birthday on 19 November 2025, Cindy took to her Twitter (X) page on 4 December to show that the festivities were far from over, sharing a video at an apparent pool party.

The clip opens with a short twerking moment from Cindy inside the pool, flaunting her signature curves in an orange, skin-tight thong bathing suit, while dancing to a song playing in the background.

It soon pans over to show her face and the other ladies she was with, all clearly enjoying themselves.

Famous for her thirst traps, Cindy became the reigning champion of the once-viral Ceiling Challenge on TikTok in 2023, which saw women twerking with their phones plastered on their ceilings. The video has since been watched over 10 million times.

Cindy Makhathini posted a new thirst trap on social media, twerking and flaunting her signature figure. Image: cindy_makhathin

Source: Twitter

She captioned her latest video with a single laughing emoji and, within hours, it garnered nearly 20,000 views, 1,300 likes, and over 500 bookmarks.

It wasn't long before followers and thirsty men approached Cindy after getting a closer look at her curvy figure.

This comes months after controversial author Jackie Phamotse accused the influencer of messaging her husband, allegations that resulted in an almost immediate reaction from Cindy.

Watch the video of Cindy Makhathini twerking here.

Social media erupts over Cindy Makhathini video

Mzansi men went crazy and were ready to risk it all for Cindy Makhathini. Read some of their comments below.

215BroncosFan said:

"Cindy is showing off!"

RachibvumoC wrote:

"I'm willing to take a risk with my bonus."

sbu_sbuda90174 was grateful:

"You are so kind to us, Cindy."

pickensshawn7 added:

"So aesthetically pleasing, my Queen. Where are you going to? Let me book my flight."

MackTheMenace posted:

"Would you look at that?"

With every provocative post, Cindy Makhathini continues to prove her undisputed reign as a top South African influencer capable of stopping traffic, or at least, stopping the scroll. Her latest video is a perfect example of her brand power, instantly translating a single twerking moment into viral views, likes, and a frenzy of attention from her male admirers.

