South African social media influencer Cindy Makhathini celebrated her birthday

The star decided to post a picture of herself when she was a young girl as she marks another year around the sun

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to her photo as a child

Cindy Makathini celebrated her birthday.

South African social media influencer Cindy Makhathini recently marked yet another year around the sun, leaving many netizens gushing over her cute post on this special day.

On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, the popular baddie turned a year older, just over a week after she trolled Grace Modlana for making people pay at her invite-only birthday.

Makhathini decided to share a picture of herself when she was a young girl on her X (formerly Twitter) page and wished herself a happy birthday. The post garnered many views and likes as her fans swooned over how cute she was when she was younger.

See the post below:

Many fans react to Cindy enjoying her birthday

Shortly after the star shared a picture and announced that she was celebrating her birthday on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@NooksNukeri said:

"You didn’t change, just matured. Happy birthday, wishing you many more great years."

@Giftmalema wrote:

"Happy birthday, my queen, may you age like a fine wine and celebrate in style."

@TdozTdoz commented:

"You were always a baddie, look at how stunning you looked when you were younger."

@MolapiKabe5397 responded:

"Happy birthday to you, my sister wish you more life and blessings."

@LethaboMth20427 replied:

"Happiest birthday Champ yakk to many more years and successful opportunities coming ur way!"

SA reacts to a picture of Cindy when she was younger.

A look at times Cindy Makhathini made headlines

Cindy has been making headlines ever since she came into the spotlight, and Briefly News has reported on some of her viral trends in the past. Take a look below:

In September 2025, socialite Cindy Makhathini hit back at Jackie Phamotse after she was accused of sliding in Phamotse's husband's DMs.

In October 2025, the influencer made one of her young fans happy after she agreed to be his date at his Matric Dance.

In May 2025, Felo Le Tee's ex-girlfriend was faced with a sad tragedy after she announced on social media that her mother had passed away and was mourning her death. She penned a heartfelt tribute to her late mom.

