South African socialite Cindy Makhathini has addressed the drama between her and Jackie Phamotse

The best-selling author accused Makhathini of sliding in her husband's DMs, and this resulted in a back-and-forth on Instagram DMs

Mzansi has reacted to the drama between Jackie and Cindy, with many people picking sides

Cindy Makhathini has responded to Jackie Phamotse after she accused her of DMing her husband. Image: Jackie_phamotse, Cindy Makhathini

Source: Instagram

The drama between Cindy Makhathini and Jackie Phamotse has heated up. The social media baddie made a video addressing Phamotse after she accused her of sliding into her husband's DMs.

It all started when an X account posing as Cindy posted stunning photos, and an X user gushed over her. Phamotse on Wednesday, 24 September replied, "If she stays out of my husband's DMs, that would be great."

This resulted in a heated exchange on Instagram DMs with Cindy directly confronting the best-selling author.

Cindy Makhathini dragged Jackie Phamotse in a viral video. Image: Jackie_Phamotse, Cindy Makhathini

Source: Instagram

The drama between Cindy and Jackie heats up

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted screenshots of those DMs between the two ladies, and it seemed pretty intense.

The model sent Phamotse a message which reads, "I am concerned about this because I don't even mess with people's husbands. Where did you get this information? That is the least of my problems. First of all, I don't know you or your husband for you to write false information about me like this on a public platform," she said, further asking Phamotse to post proof of that DM.

Responding to the message, the author dismissed Cindy, stating that she would not address any rumours.

"No need to be defensive, nor send me this; no one called you any names. This is unnecessary. I saw what I saw, that's all. Sending someone DM's doesn't constitute being uncouth. You could have asked what type of DM's. However, there is the POPIA Act, and I'm not a gossip blog. Don't see why I should entertain you."

But it did not end there. Makhathini further clapped back, saying she does not deal with married men, much less Jackie's hubby.

In a video posted by Musa Khawula on 25 September, Makhathini said she does not know who Jackie is and neither does she know who her husband is.

"I do not know this woman. I have never seen her anywhere, and I know nothing about her. So how would I know who her husband is? I am defeated. Imagine! Me, slide into someone's DMs? That takes a lot from a woman to do that. That is like asking the guy to be your man. I cannot do that," she laughed.

Meanwhile, Mzansi has picked sides in the drama, with many people defending Cindy. One person said, "The Cindy Mkhathini account on Twitter isn’t her account. If that’s the account DMing Phamotse’s husband, it’s not Cindy shame."

Another person called Jackie a liar. "She dared to go on a public platform and say that nonsense, now she’s hiding behind Popi?"

Jackie Phamotse weighs in on General Mkhwanazi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Jackie Phamotse reacted to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's appearance during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The general served as the key witness regarding the allegations he made against top police officials regarding criminal infiltration and corruption.

Source: Briefly News