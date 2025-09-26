South African radio presenter Penny Lebyane has weighed in on Tiwa Savage's apology to the Black Americans on behalf of Tyla

Tiwa Savage was on The Breakfast Club this week, where she apologised for Tyla identifying herself as Coloured

Lebyane, as well as many other SA X users, slammed Tiwa, with the radio star calling her utterances disrespectful

Penny Lebyane called Tiwa Savage disrespectful for apologising to Americans on Tyla’s behalf. Image: PennyLebyane/X, Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/ Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Source: UGC

It seems as though Tiwa Savage's apology on behalf of Tyla has ruffled many people's feathers. Radio star Penny Lebyane dragged the Nigerian singer for weighing in on the matter during her interview on The Breakfast Club this week.

Savage defended the Push 2 Start hitmaker, saying she had no ill intentions when she said she is not a Black woman, but is rather a Coloured woman.

What did Tiwa say about Tyla?

The singer spoke about the derogatory term and said she understood why it is deemed offensive among black American people.

"I would get why that would be such a huge thing here, because of the history behind that name. I think I felt for her a little bit because she is young and I do not think she means to come across like that," she said.

She then took it upon herself to apologise on behalf of Tyla, who, by the way, never denied being black.

"Where I'm from, when something like this happens, the elder would come and speak 'on behalf of, we apologise'. So if that was not communicated, I would like to say on behalf of her [Tyla], we apologise. We did not mean it, forgive us. I do not think it came from a bad place."

Watch the TikTok video here.

Penny Lebyane slams Tiwa Savage

On X, Penny said Tiwa's actions were disrespectful to who Tyla is as a woman, accusing her of trying to soften up to the Americans.

"Tiwa Savage wa spita (too forward). [She was] disrespectful to Tyla's identity, culture, lived experience and agency. She wants to score points with Americans via Tyla. She should've apologised to Beyoncé for the utterances she's made in the past. Tyla did nothing that needs her to apologise," she remarked.

Penny Lebyane defended Tyla. Image: PennyLebyane/X, Tylaaaaa/X

Source: Instagram

Mzansi backed Lebyane, with many people coming for Tiwa.

@LauDlamini exclaimed:

"The way I’m so livid. She even calls herself our elder. What the helly!"

@MzansiWarrior argued:

"She is a typical African from a failed state, the type of African that the Americans are comfortable with and will prefer to see. Which is the opposite of what Tyla is (an uppity African)."

@lebomathlo questioned:

"Why is she saying we in Nigeria there are no coloureds? When did she become spokesperson for South Africans?"

@tasar_gul61734 shared:

"Tiwa's critique felt forced and missed the mark. Tyla's success is her own, and dragging identity into it just to score points seems off. On the markets, it's a bit like what Benjamin says—sometimes the loudest takes aren't the most informed."

Tyla's mom sings Mr Media

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sharleen Seethal posted a video of herself lip-syncing to her daughter's Mr Media song.

The video also sparked debate about Sharleen Seethal's personality, leading to a variety of reactions online.

Source: Briefly News