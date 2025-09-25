Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage apologised to African Americans on behalf of Grammy-winner Tyla

This comes after the uproar in the Black American community after the Water hitmaker identified as Coloured and not black

South Africans reacted to Tiwa's post, saying her apology was unnecessary, and they gave reasons for saying this

Singer Tiwa Savage apologised in behalf of Tyla against the Americans.

Eish, Tyla is never going to catch a break for proudly wearing her skin even in a foreign country. After Americans tried to give her the title of Black, the Water hitmaker told everyone to come correct, because she is coloured.

The discourse that erupted during the rise of her career continued well into 2025 with the release of her EP We Wanna Party. After reports suggested that Tyla only sold 6,000 units during the first week, Black Americans tried to claim victory by saying this is what she gets for disrespecting them.

Now, another African sister has come to her defence, saying she is still young and she had no ill intentions with her statements.

Tiwa Savage defends Tyla

During an interview on The Breakfast Club, Savage said she understands the history behind the term coloured and why it is deemed derogatory in the States.

"I would get why that would be such a huge thing here, because of the history behind that name. I think I felt for her a little bit because she is young and I do not think she means to come across like that," she said.

The Wanted hitmaker further took it upon herself to apologise on behalf of Tyla, saying she did not mean harm.

"Where I'm from, when something like this happens, the elder would come and speak 'on behalf of, we apologise'. So if that was not communicated, I would like to say on behalf of her [Tyla], we apologise. We did not mean it, forgive us. I do not think it came from a bad place."

Tyla's Coloured identity gave her a bad name in America.

Tyla sets record straight on her identity

In a statement, at the time, Tyla explained her race and why she did not mean to deny her black identity.

“Never denied my blackness, idk where that came from," she stated. “I’m mixed with Black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian, and coloured. In Southa I would be classified as a Coloured woman, and in other places, I would be classified as a black woman. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world," she explained.

Still, despite her explanation, Americans are still not forgiving. Reacting to Tiwa's interview, peeps dragged her for even apologising in the first place.

Kelebogile said:

"Bathong Tiwa savage is literally clout chasing. She’s not South African and she’s not even coloured. Ungenaphi?"

Jamaican Villan laughed:

"Now you're making it seem like she did something wrong 😂. She described HERSELF as coloured.... in her own country and culture....she didn't call anyone else coloured or ask them to. call herself that. Why is she apologising?"

Watch the TikTok video posted by The Wavng below:

Cardi B defends Tyla from trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Cardi B defended Tyla from trolls, saying people need to give her a break.

During her X livestream, the Money hitmaker said, “People have been dragging Tyla, and it’s like, the girl doesn't even address or talk about anything.”

Cardi warned that people should refrain from attacking celebrities who do not engage negatively with them.

