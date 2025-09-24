A Coloured woman named Tasnim Young-Norris shared that she didn't know what to wear for Heritage Day

She said that back in the day, it was fun to make fun of the Coloured community regarding their cultural attire, which she now disagrees with

Online users who felt they could relate to Tasnim's situation shared similar experiences in the comments

A Coloured woman found that it was difficult for her to figure out what she should wear for Heritage Day.

Source: Instagram

Tasnim Young-Norris, a Coloured woman from KwaZulu-Natal, shared that she was confused about what to wear for Heritage Day, given the Coloured community's cultural diversity.

Taking to her TikTok account, the woman, who served as a finalist for Mrs South Africa 2022, stated that during her younger years, when she started working in the corporate field, the company would host Heritage Day functions. The event allowed employees to dress according to their culture or heritage.

"I remember being very confused because I didn't know how to dress."

Noting that she wasn't from Cape Town, she stated that the Kaapse Klopse and having a Cape Malay or Khoisan background didn't resonate with her because her ancestors were Zulu, Indian, British, and German.

She told the online community she would wonder about whether she should wear something from one of the above-mentioned groups or celebrate being from Durban.

The cancer and gender-based violence survivor also said to the public:

"When we were younger, it was fun to mock our culture by putting on a gown, a swirlkous and rollers in your hair, have a beer bottle, and a cigarette in your mouth. I thought it was hilarious when I was younger. I look at it now, and I frown upon it because that's not who we are. We're so much more than that.

"I'm proud to be Coloured and South African, so as a Coloured person, what do you wear? Do you put on a flag outfit? I don't know. I'm curious."

South Africans share their thoughts

A few local members of the online community gathered in the comments to unveil how they could relate to what Tasnim shared in her video.

Coloured internet users expressed their take on the outfit dilemma.

Source: Getty Images

@letitiafrere said to the motivational speaker:

"Durban girl here, too. I've also been so confused. One thing I will not do is stereotype. We are so much more than stockings on our heads."

@ceakrdtrotn advised in the comments:

"Pay homage to your Indian ancestry."

@natashiacockman told people on the internet:

"Last year, I wore Zulu jewellery and a sari, then took milk tart to incorporate my heritage."

Cape Coloured @christopherfrede55 agreed with Tasnim, writing:

"My youngest son was so upset with me when we were in Qatar because he wanted to wear clothing for Heritage Day. I told him we don't have an exclusive culture. I'm not going to celebrate by wearing another cultural group as our own."

@carmellmols stated with a laugh:

"Hey hun, I love this. When you figure it out, please let me know because even me, I'm confused."

@ricohendricks5 added under the post:

"I love your way of thinking, but at the end of the day, wear whatever you feel comfortable in. Remember it's all about you, not others."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

