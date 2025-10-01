A young TikTok user shared that she thought she looked like Grace Mondlana, an award-winning influencer from Johannesburg

In her online post, the youngster claimed that after she noted she looked like Grace, she was asked if she was to bury her ex, just like Grace

Many people on the internet agreed that there was a resemblance, with one person wondering if Grace had a daughter

Influencer Grace Mondlana had a younger lookalike. Images: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

A TikTok user had many nodding in agreement when she shared that she had similar facial features to Johannesburg influencer Grace Mondlana. Her striking resemblance even led to an online commentator asking the woman if she had buried her ex, a topic closely related to Grace.

The doppelgänger, Daisy Mposo, took to her TikTok account on 8 July, 2025 to share what an app user allegedly said to her, and she captioned the post, saying:

"Do I really look like her? I'm not being mean or rude, or violating her privacy. This is for comedy purposes only."

What happened to Grace Mondlana's ex-boyfriend?

In early July, 2025, Grace hogged headlines and came under fire for her unusual behaviour following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sipho Zulu. The data scientist died in a horrific car accident on 29 June, 2025. The pair dated for five years before ending their relationship at the beginning of 2025. Both had moved on to new relationships.

Grace had a hand in Sipho's funeral and claimed to have paid for the entire event, with her new partner helping her to drive to and from the funeral. It was also alleged that Grace had control over Sipho's social media accounts and phone, which she allegedly took while he was at the hospital.

Grace allegedly updated Sipho's LinkedIn account's bio, adding a dove emoji and the date of his passing. Image: @Vhuya24

Source: Twitter

On top of all those allegations, Grace's rumoured voice note to Sipho's ex was also leaked, in which she told the woman that she hoped her behaviour and strangers' comments didn't make her feel uncomfortable. She allegedly stated that if she had not been a part of the funeral, there wouldn't have been one at all.

South Africans see a resemblance to Grace Mondlana

Several social media commentators took to the comment section, stating that they thought Daisy was Grace's lookalike.

@doradeexplora shared under the post:

"You are our new Grace from now on. Please don’t disappoint us."

A confused @1_atx_ wrote:

"No, because I thought it was her and that she probably lost weight from stress."

@xvs.lindiii asked the youngster:

"Are you her daughter, perhaps?"

@nomalanga_mamabolo added in the comment section:

"Iyoh, and you look like her. I thought it was her when she was younger."

@kim_2k231 stated with a laugh:

"You are getting blocked, my sister, by Grace."

@pinkrossey32 said to Daisy:

"Don't convince us. We don't want to be convinced. We still love our Grace. No one is perfect."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

