Socialite Johanna Makgalemele, who is an older sister to former Miss SA Basetsana Kumalo, recently shared on her social media how she was robbed overseas.

The businesswoman, who recently made headlines when she partied with Black Coffee overseas, says she was recently stranded in Spain.

Makgalemele, who previously documented her time in Monaco, also claims all her travel documents were stolen.

The businesswoman shared a video on her Instagram account on Saturday, 27 September 2025, showing that she had recently robbed at the airport in Spain.

She wrote: "I was robbed in Spain at the airport while trying to weigh my bags. My backpack, which was on top of my trolley, was stolen in less than a minute. What followed was a whirlwind week straight out of a chaotic travel thriller. It’s been a week from hell!"

Makgalemele added that she's been piecing her life back together, reinstalling apps, recovering data, canceling credit cards, and replacing her stolen phone.

"Being stranded in a foreign country with no passport, no phone, and no money is the kind of nightmare that tests your soul. Getting on a flight without ID? That’s a saga of its own!"

The businesswoman also thanked her followers for the words of encouragement and support since the ordeal.

Social media users comfort Makgalemele

Drayanda_dermatologist said:

"We thank God for your safety.🙏🏾So sorry that you had to go through that. Sending hugs."

Actress Sophie_Ndaba reacted:

"I am sorry hun😢."

Actress Salamina Mosese commented:

"I am so sorry, sis Jo. Happy to hear that it worked out in the end. What an ordeal. Sending good vibes for your continued travels!"

MissSonto wrote:

"I am so sorry about your experience. I also lost a whole 23 kg bag at the Spain Airport Mallorca last year. It was a nightmare. I lost so many valuable items. I have learnt the hard way to travel very light. I am so sorry, it’s really traumatic🤗."

TheNapstacomedy reacted:

"Askies, (sorry) sister J! That sounds so terrible. Thank God for the embassy and their swift assistance. God is good. Everything happens for a reason. Maybe you were being diverted from something. Only God knows. ☺️🙏🏽You’re safe and alive. That’s all that matters."

