Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo's older sister, Johanna Makgalemele, had a great time partying with Black Coffee

The entrepreneur attended the Black Coffee Foundation gala dinner in Monaco in support of the Black Coffee Music Academy

Johanna Makgalemele also shared photos with Major League DJz, and even Black Coffee's son, Esona, was in attendance

Johanna Makgalemele was in Monaco and partied with Black Coffee. Image: Johanna.Makgalemele, Realblackcoffee

South African businesswoman Johanna Makgalemele had the time of her life in Monaco with Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee.

Johanna dances to Black Coffee's tune

Makgalemele, who is the former beauty queen and businesswoman, Basetsana Kumalo's older sister, attended the Black Coffee Foundation gala dinner in Monaco. This dinner was in support of the Black Coffee Music Academy, the muso announced earlier this year.

"Fun was had in Monaco, and thank you to @realblackcoffee for hosting us at his @foundationbybc dinner and party at @lillysclub. 10/10," she wrote.

Johanna Makgalemele posted several photos posing with Major League DJz, and other attendees. Black Coffee's son, Esona, was in attendance, and they played a back-to-back set.

Businesswoman Johanna Makgalemele attended Black Coffee's gala dinner in Monaco along with the Major League DJz. Image: Johanna.Makgalemele

The foundation thanked its attendees for their generosity as they attended for a good cause.

"A night of shared purpose. A room full of generosity. Each captured moment is a reminder of the power of community coming together to create change. Thank you for choosing to be part of the story. In partnership with Cincoro Belvedere, Fairmont, Brainwash and Nungu Diamond," they mentioned.

Black Coffee speaks on charitable work through foundation

Earlier this year, Black Coffee hosted a charity dinner night on Friday, 28 February 2025. The aim of the dinner was to raise funds for The Black Coffee Foundation. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Black Coffee said:

"My team and I, along with the foundation, raised money in Mykonos, where I hold an annual residency. I always look for ways to bring people together to support a worthy cause."

The singer shared the importance of wealthy people to remember the needy and lend a helping hand wherever they can. He said it should serve as a reminder that there are people in need.

"Tonight is a reminder that we’re human beings and we don’t live alone. We are hardworking people who, at times, forget where we come from, and we may forget that there are people out there who need help and assistance."

The team also did amazing work in assisting needy school children with their back-to-school supplies.

“Our Back-to-School Project is a commitment to making sure every child has what they need to start the school year strong. Let us all work together to give them the tools to dream, learn, and achieve,” he added.

