Millionaire businesswoman Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe caused a stir on social media when she donated millions to the Met Gala event

The medical doctor recently had social media buzzing when she arrived at the red-carpet event dressed by David Tlale

Social media users praised Moloi-Motsepe, Tyler Perry, and George Lucas for their fundraising for the celebrity event

Dr Precious Motsepe and Tyler Perry raised over R500 million for the 2025 Met Gala event. Images: Getty Images

Fashion enthusiast, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, who was recently spotted at the 2025 Met Gala, has reportedly donated money to the event.

The South African businesswoman, together with American filmmakers Tyler Perry and George Lucas, has reportedly donated $31 million dollars (R560 million).

E.Online reports that the 2025 Met Gala raised a record-breaking $31 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Fashion content creator @Jaytibbitts shares that American writer, producer, and director, George Lucas, who is known for his creation of the Star Wars film franchises, also donated to the event this year.

It is reported; Lucas and his wife, Mellody Hobson’s foundation donated through the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation.

Social media users respond to the donation

Mpho Moshe said:

"While this is amazing, I wish Dr Motsepe supported the Johannesburg Art Gallery or even the Pretoria Art Museum where her husband’s football team is from in a similar way because they could use some funding and great PR."

NokulongoZondo replied:

"Oh, I'm so proud Dr Moloi-Motsepe, what a woman."

Nokumalinga wrote:

"Dr Precious Moloi- Motsepe, we see you mama well done."

PunkAcademy responded:

"Anyone know what or how Mrs Motsepe has contributed to the Arts in South Africa? This is my first time hearing about any such interests in the arts."

MizzAfrika wrote:

"They should have channeled that money and resources towards black arts and nonprofits, because they’re going to need it way more than The Met."

KeenaMathews said:

"Not gonna lie this lowkey pissed me off because now Mam Motsepe spent all that money for a seat at the “fashion table “meanwhile our local fashion is so underdeveloped."

JaredHatch replied:

"Mellody Hobson is the half of that power couple who has the taste."

KingKumkazithe responded:

"She invests heavily in the development of upcoming South African fashion designers and reopening international doors for them. This is line with that strategy. Why don't donate in Joburg art gallery yourself?"

AiriesRawunfiltered said:

"If the $31 million going to African Americans if not, I don’t give a f**k…. Don’t gaslight me use us for art and don’t contribute it back to our community."

Iamkeninm replied:

"Black people will invest in anything but out our liberation."

Dr Precious Motsepe, Tyler Perry and George Lucas raised over R500 million for the 2025 Met Gala. Image: AFI_sa

