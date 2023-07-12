Tyler Perry has made history by being the first Black person to own two major television networks

The actor and filmmaker purchased BET and VH1, making him the first media personality to do so

Netizens have congratulated Tyler Perry on this massive achievement and have even made him the face of black excellence

Congratulations go out to Tyler Perry for having bought BET and VH1.

Netizens were left proud of the legendary actor and filmmaker for this significant achievement.

Tyler Perry now owns BET and VH1, makes history

The man who brought Mabel "Madea" Simmons into people's homes has now made history for being the first African American to own BET and VH1.

Dineo Ranaka congratulates Tyler Perry, said she is inspired

Tyler Perry received many congratulatory messages from people, including Dineo Ranaka. The former Kaya 959 radio presenter lauds Tyler for being the epitome of black excellence and an inspiration for her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Dineo wrote:

"More news on black people doing insanely amazing things!!! I am beyond inspired by them!! Imagine owning BET & VH1."

Netizens laud Tyler Perry for his grand money moves

Social media users had this to say:

Tasie Mokhonoana

"Much respect Tyler Perry."

Mercedes Mol Moll

"So proud."

Cyril Mthembu

"He deserves it all the way."

Kanyiso Kenneth Vandala

"So proud of you Sir."

Lawrence Ncube

"Imagine others are doing such positive things while in African countries, there are ppl who burn malls and trucks. In 2023?"

Nono Ditle Mankga

"Awesome."

Debby Modiegi Chaba

"Very impressive!"

Keita Glynne

"I'll always respect u for that TV series."

Sharon Shamiso Mpofu

"He is an icon, From Zero to Hero."

Rebellion ZA

"Black excellence."

Tyler Perry finalised a deal to buy BET Media Group and VH1

