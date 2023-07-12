Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za's banger Mnike has reached the ears of an overseas TikTok influencer that reacts to songs

When the song hit his ears, he flew out of his seat and couldn't contain himself

When he gave it his stamp of approval, netizens were proud of one of the nation's groove hymns

Mnike made an international TikTokker jump out of his seat. Image: @theonlymajed

An international TikTok star with over 1 million followers hit the green buzzer and approved one of Mzansi's favourite and hottest Amapiano jams.

Upon hearing Tyler ICU and Tumelo_za's powerful groove anthem Mnike, the man stood up from his chair and went wild over the bass and the beats.

International TikTokker reacts wildly to Amapiano hit song Mnike

The song has him getting down and losing his mind with its addictive and catchy rhythm.

The TikTokker, whose name is @theonlymajed, has made a name for himself by reacting to songs suggested by followers. He has two buttons in front of him: a green one for "Hot" and a red one for "Not", indicating whether the song is a jam or a flop.

In the video, Mzansi users recommend that he listen to the chart-topping Mnike. His reaction to the track earned him over 1.7 million hits on his video, with over 190.5K.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi stands TikTokker's reaction to Mnike

Netizens flocked to his comment section to support one of their finest artists.

NontoMaZwide exclaimed that the TikTokker's reaction to Mnike proved that Mzansi rocks.

"Iyashisa."

Farieda Martin asked him to play a classic Mzansi anthem, Sister Bethina.

"Play Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe. This had to be the first suggestion."

Naledivilakazi502 pointed out that Mnike will make anyone stand up.

"There's no way you can remain seated while listening to Mnike. You gotta move."

Sabelo Lebotlela saw this song lifted high up.

"That's the song of the year for the whole planet."

Tinotenda Chigama agrees with Sabelo.

"At this point, everyone should accept that Mnike wins as the song of the year."

