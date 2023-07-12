A video of an Asian woman dancing to the popular amapiano song, Minke, has been doing the rounds online

In the TikTok clip, the vibey babe is seen moving along to the bear with great skill and rhythm

The video, which boasts over 495K views, was a bit with many netizens who responded with admiration

A young woman amazed netizens with her vibe and natural rhythm in a now-viral TikTok video.

Amapiano had an Asian woman dancing like she was born and bred in Mzansi. Image: @vicky_zzzzzzz/TikTok

Asian babe captured dancing the night away in viral TikTok video

The footage posted on TikTok by @vicky_zzzzzzz shows the Asian woman dancing with great energy and skill to the popular amapiano hit, Mike, by Tyler ICU.

Mnike has taken social media by storm as peeps, young and old, dance to the track, demonstrating the latest moves and styles.

Watch the video below:

Entertained netizens shower the woman with love online

The video garnered over 495K views from entertained netizens who also flooded the comments section with positive comments showing the young woman love.

fatimahdutilo commented:

"Nana killing it ."

Kiano said:

I think I'm in love ."

Aj Solari replied:

"Don’t matter where you from Amapiano is for the world."

wolf replied:

" Amapiano will release that energy."

wadehendricks405 commented:

"Amapiano to the world ."

Asma Ali said:

"Wow, gorgeous and talented."

