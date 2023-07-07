A young woman dressed in a fashionable three-piece outfit became a sensation after she participated in the Kunkra Challenge

The TikTok video of the dancer’s performances outside Eyadini Shisa Nyama has captivated the online audience

The lady's charm had some viewers comparing her to our beloved figures, Uncle Waffles and Seemah

This young woman moves to the beat as she participates in the Kunkra challenge outside Eyadini shisa nyama. Source:@queencess_kganya

Source: TikTok

In the vibrant streets of Durban, a young woman has emerged as an energetic dancer, captivating onlookers with her infectious energy and mesmerising dance moves.

Young woman shuts down the Kunkra Challenge.

queencess_kganya was dressed in a cute three-piece outfit consisting of a mini skirt and a white crop top, complemented by a stylish green fluffy green jacket.

She performed the popular dance challenge known as the Kunkra challenge by storm outside the renowned Eyadini Shisa Nyama.

Her participation in the Kunkra Challenge outside Eyadini Shisa Nyama has propelled her into the spotlight, with South Africans falling in love with her infectious energy and mesmerising dance moves.

The Kunkra Challenge has become a beloved phenomenon in South Africa. This energetic dance routine allows individuals to showcase their unique dance styles and creative interpretations. It has gained immense popularity on social media platforms, with countless participants sharing their dance videos.

Check out the video below:

Uncle Waffles or Seemah's lookalike

The young woman's performances have garnered immense love and admiration from South Africans, with some even drawing comparisons to beloved dance icons like Uncle Waffles or Seemah.

SHIRA said:

"For a second, I thought that was Seemah."

trizabanda5 exclaimed:

"Girl, you rock! That's why you are my favourite."

Zanokuhle questioned:

"Uncle Waffles and Seemah?"

kokiiey_yy added:

"Somebody tell queencesss I love her."

Marcy Ntshembeni exclaimed:

"Challenge closed!"

thandiswazinhle98 commented:

"You're so fit and beautiful."

Londy_lelohM said

"You nailed it."

Alucia_98 complimented:

"Okay, I see the dancing neh, but girl, lets talk about your outfit! Really love the fit mam."

Nokuthula Nkosi Nkambule added:

"Yoh! Them get-downs got me, I watched this more than 10 times."

S'phelele Dlamini said:

"That move before the get-down, you've charmed me."

White man serves flames with the bhebhe dance challenge

In other related news, Briefly News reported about a white guy who and the Mzansi people were loving his vibe and energy.

In a Tiktok video shared by @justindenobregaa, we see the young white man participating n the viral Bhepha dance challenge. The video got over 318k views, and we are not surprised at all because his dance moves are serving flames!

