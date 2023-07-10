One woman wearing a trendy outfit performed a lit Bacardi dance in front of her friends and patrons at a nightclub

She shared the performance on TikTok, and people complimented her fashion style and moves in the comments.

The TikTok video amazed thousands of people and quickly went viral on the social networking platform

A woman posted a TikTok video of her dance performance. Image: @mbalenhle19

Source: TikTok

A gorgeous lady dressed in shorts and boots unleashed a fiery Bacardi dance in a nightclub, leaving everyone in awe.

SA woman posts her lit nightclub dance

As the lady grooved to the rhythm, her friends and other patrons were mesmerised by her electrifying performance.

The stunner made the difficult routine look easy as she vibed to the upbeat music.

TikTok video of a gorgeous lady's Bacardi dance goes viral

She uploaded the video on her TikTok account @mbalenhle19, and it gained thousands of views and likes.

Viewers couldn't stop raving about the lady's infectious rhythm and dynamic moves. Many asked for dance tutorials and wanted to know where she got her clothing items.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate woman's Bacardi dance moves

@msiwanthi commented:

"The man with the orange top is scared to watch long."

@tinkie.te said:

"I just wanna know where you got this good quality per of boots."

@mavy533 stated:

"I can go out with you just to make sure I dance like you."

@lifewithsubstance00 wrote:

"Nkaofa pension ya mmaka."

@heavenonearth_94 asked:

"Girl where are your shorts from?"

@lefatshe_m posted:

"Chesa.When I grow up I wanna be like you."

@dineos01 wrote:

"The hype girl sitting down wearing black."

@allisonsamuels commented:

"I’m the girl sitting down yaasss."

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Bacardi dance has gone international, and a Nigerian woman participated in the viral craze. The lady performed the popular dance birthed in Pretoria like the girls from the capital city.

The Naija babe posted the video on her TikTok page and it went viral. Some people admired the lady's stunning figure as she moved her body to the vibey music.

Source: Briefly News