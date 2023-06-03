A video shows people in a club listening to Sister Bethina, but with a twist that no one welcomed

The video looked like no one was having fun as they listened to the amapiano version of the classic South African hit song

Many people were already amused by the video showing how no one wants any other version of Sister Bethina except the original

A video proves that music remixes are not always a good idea. One Club DJ took a chance and did some work on Magrimbe's Sister Bethina.

A 'Sister Bethina' amapiano remix ruined the night for people in the middle of a party. Image: RealDopeBoii

The video of how people reacted was relatable to many. The video received over 57 000 likes and thousands of comments from netizens who couldn't get why anyone would rework the beloved song.

Sister Bethina remix does not go over well with audience

A video by @phindzzz went viral on social media as people stopped dancing after hearing a new version of Sister Bethina. Watch the video below to hear the amapiano version of Magrimbe's song:

TikTok users agree with clubgoers' opinion about Sister Bethina remix

Online users love to hear new music. The Sister Bethina remix was an epic fail, as people agreed that the song is best as it is. News24 reports that the Magrimbe banger is often regarded as SA's "real" national anthem. Read what some people said:

Katleho Nku wrote:

"It's the loyalty of the crowd for me."

Ugly goddess added:

"We need explanation."

ziphozmath agreed:

"This reaction is very right! yhoooo I just got stressed watching it myself."

Tebby declared:

"Dj to the disciplinary hearing NOW!"

Ladi commented:

"They flabbergasted "

Bee observed:

"The DJ is still not reading the room."

