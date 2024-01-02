A little girl won hearts on TikTok as she effortlessly copied Oscar Mbo's famous dance moves with precision

In the background, the girl's mother recorded and hyped her up, adding an extra layer of charm to the already lovely video

The clip gained momentum and viewers swooned over the adorable dancer in the comments section

A young girl busted Oscar Mbo's dance moves in a TikTok video. Image: @dineosengii

A little dancing prodigy has taken TikTok by storm, showcasing impeccable moves inspired by none other than the record producer Oscar Mbo.

Young girl grooves to amapiano beat

The kid is seen in a TikTok video posted by @dineosengii effortlessly grooving to the beat, and pulling funny facial expressions.

The heartwarming moment was captured by her mom who was cheering out of sight.

Dancing kid shines on TikTok

With 244,00 views and counting, the video has become a fast-favourite among TikTokkers who can't resist the charm of this mini dance maestro.

Many are hoping the clip spreads far and wide until it catches Oscar's attention.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users amused by dancing girl

Viewers admitted to replaying the entertaining footage multiple times, proving that the joy of dance knows no age limit.

@zanelemagagula610 said:

"Oscar Mbo must see this please."

@MoloisiME commented:

"I'm so in love with mini Oscar Mbo."

@khabimasilela asked:

"Can Oscar Mbo please visit this child and entertain her? This is so lovely."

@samanthamoale commented:

"Oscar Mbo ke monna wa khantri."

@zazagedeza added:

"It's her joy and facial expression, hay man."

@mohau_lesh mentioned:

"That smile with the teeth and tongue out."

@MmaTharolloK commented:

Girl ke the girl she thinks she is. I love her, sesi you a raising a happy child."

@nothandotshabala0 stated:

"She's really feeling it, such a cutie."

Little girl wows viewers with superb leg dance moves

In another article, Briefly News reported that a heartwarming video of a little girl who was having a blast dancing in the living room has gone viral on TikTok, attracting thousands of likes and comments.

The child was totally immersed in her own world of music and movement as she demonstrated her impressive legwork and coordination.

