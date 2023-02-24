A woman who dances on TikTok showed online users how she puts her baby to sleep with no problem

The mum showed people that she's passing her passion for dancing to her child by rocking him to sleep using amapiano

People who saw the video were amazed by how quickly she put her baby to sleep using the power of music

A lady who dances on TikTok showed people that her baby also loves music. The devoted mum combined her passion for dancing with the joy of motherhood.

A mom rocked her baby to sleep dancing to an amapiano 'Billie Jean' remix. Image: TikTok/ @doyouknowkg

Source: UGC

People were in stitches watching the baby fall asleep with the mother blasting groovy music. The TikTok dance video got thousands of likes and comments as people gave their opinions about the woman's lullaby technique.

South African mom dances to amapiano while holding baby

A woman, @doyouknowkg, on TikTok showed off her cute baby and her unique method of putting him to bed. The video shows how the lady plays Michael Jackson's Billie Jean.

She made impressive moves, including the amapiano moonwalk while holding her baby. Watch the video of the baby falling asleep below:

Online users upload mum for dancing baby to sleep

The TikTokker often makes videos with her baby, and her followers flooded the comments to express delight at seeing her kid getting cuter and bigger.

Wilks commented:

"He is going to have rhythm!"

bcalderon47 commented:

"Great momma vibes."

mhudi simana commented:

"He’s already half your height."

Leanora Elizabeth Patricia commented:

"Ahh mommy he's getting big now."

Sinazo Mvukuzo commented:

"Baby looks healthy."

Pantheress commented:

"Haha. He’ll be taller than you by the time he’s 10 so cute.

Bkaysmalema25

"Yessssss, the way you dance."

