A Canadian woman caught the attention of many South Africans as she did a local dance routine

The lady and two others were doing a viral Uncle Waffles TikTok dance to a South African amapiano beat

Online users left many compliments for the TikTokker, who was doing the most to an amapiano banger

The lady recently went viral on TikTok as she participated in a dance challenge. The Canadian had many South Africans impressed with her moves.

A lady on TikTok danced to amapiano, and people said the Canadian TikTokker stood out. Image: @kacyrondeau

Source: UGC

Many people flooded the comments to sing the woman's praises. People declared that the lady's dancing was officially South African-approved after doing the challenge inspired by Uncle Waffles.

TikTok of Canadian woman's amapiano dance moves goes viral

A woman on TikTok took part in a South African dance challenge. The Canadian was dancing to an amapiano hit, and her facial expressions and movements were on point.

Watch the video below:

South Africans praise Canadian women's dance moves on TikTok

Mzansi is loving one of the latest dance challenges inspired by musician Uncle Waffles. Many peeps let the Canadian lady know that she was a great dancer.

Njabs commented:

"The lady with the green top bona."

Tlamelo Matsime commented:

"The lady infront with the green top ate!"

Ous'Dima commented:

"Killed it."

Elizabeth Ofori710 commented:

"Love it!"

Andula 23 commented:

"You are great."

RM commented:

"Beautiful mama in the middle ate them moves."

Zandile Nemukula commented:

"You guys are great. Please more videos."

Mirabel commented:

"I wish I could dance like you."

Dineo Masechaba Mahl commented:

"South Africa approves."

aishabuhle184Goba commented:

"Challenge closed, we have found the winners."

Bianca commented:

"This is the new group forever for all the dances."

user48040563536614 commented:

"Yes yes bo mogels I love the energy."

