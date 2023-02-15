A video showing school children having the best time left many with bursting hearts

TikTok user @user.00.4l.23 shared a clip showing a young man dancing and his peers cheering

This is the content Mzansi people want to see from schoolchildren, not fighting and nonsense

One school in Mzansi had a dance party that went viral on TikTok. The schoolboy who had girls screaming busted some impressive moves.

Seeing school kids having a joll left many overflowing with happiness. Image: TikTok / @user.00.4l.23

We see more and more videos of schoolchildren dancing and having fun, and the people of South Africa love it.

TikTok user @user.00.4l.23 shared the awesome clip of the dance party at a local school. The students cheered their peers on, screaming and hyping his lit dancing.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi are here for the school dance party content

This is the type of video people want to see of schoolchildren. Dance and music have brought the people of Mzasi together forever, and it is refreshing to see the youth unite like this.

See some of the awesome comments:

@Shanal said:

“So lovely to see kids engaging in something like this rather than the usual videos of them fighting. Well done to those kids.”

@Lakshmi Pillay says:

“Wow, what great moves this learner has.”

@Lichelle said:

“Well done boy show them show them.”

@Yeashoda Pillay said:

“This child’s got some serious skills.”

@Ricky Nassiah said:

“This made me smile. Huge difference from school fights.”

