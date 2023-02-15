A gorgeous woman did the Uncle Waffles dance challenge and nailed the performance with ease

The TikTok video shows her impressive dance moves and went viral on the social media platform

People were stunned that she kept up with the amapiano beat and some were captured by her beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

An influencer participated in the Uncle Waffles dance challenge and went viral. @nazzy.k

Source: TikTok

A woman @nazzy.k participated in the Uncle Waffles dance challenge and set TikTok timelines ablaze. The stunner killed the viral trend and gathered millions of views.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised by how good she was at dancing and how she perfected the intricate moves made popular by Waffles.

Influencer goes TikTok viral for Uncle Waffles dance moves

The young lady effortlessly moved to the beat and netizens paid her a lot of comments. She even got a comment under her video from Uncle Waffles who started the viral trend. The DJ said the young influencer was "too good".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans react to the influencer's dance moves

People said the stunner won the dance challenge that has taken the internet by storm. Some said her moves were better than Uncle Waffles who started the trend. They applauded her with thousands of comments and likes.

@so_wavyyy said:

"Nah she didn't have to look into my soul like that in the beginning."

@gontsebetty stated:

"Winner of the challenge."

@josephineole mentioned:

"Okay this the best one I’ve seen."

@_liamdaniels_ commented:

"Did it better then waffles for me."

@myrnanassy322 posted:

"You really love this song don’t you?"

@babyygirl.precious asked:

"Am I the only one that hates this dance trend?"

@djmorella said:

"The only person who has ever done this dance correctly.❤️"

@queenethbae wrote:

"Omg I think you won this challenge no joke the energy is so real."

Uncle Waffles shows love to her fans in a heartwarming social media post

Briefly News reported that Uncle Waffles has spread the love that she has been receiving back to her fans. Besides being one of the most popular female DJs in the country, the DJ has also received special shout-outs from international stars like the award-winning Canadian rapper Drake.

One lucky fan made it to Uncle Waffles' Twitter page after she posted the photo followed by a sweet short caption.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News