Tyler Perry is reportedly finalising a deal to purchase the American network BET Media Group, including VH1

Tyler Perry was involved in a bidding war for the cable network, competing against P Diddy and 50 Cent

Fans had mixed reactions to the news of Tyler Perry's acquisition; some expressed concern about the direction of BET under his ownership

Media tycoon and Madea's Family Reunion actor Tyler Perry is reportedly buying up the American network BET Media Group.

According to lovebscott.com, the filmmaker is finalising a deal to purchase the company along with the cable network VH1.

Bloomberg.com reports that Tyler Perry was in a bidding war with P Diddy and 50 Cent for the cable network.

Twitter reacted to the filmmaker's acquisition

Disclosing in a tweet, Twitter user @lovebscott wrote:

"Report: Tyler Perry finalizes deal to buy BET Media Group (including VH1) for undisclosed sum."

Fans were not impressed by Perry's acquisition:

@UNMy_Biz_Niz said:

"BET needs LESS TP not more. And why is VH1 involved in our business."

@SHETheCreatoR tweeted:

"Yea but can we not be TP movied out we want the old shows back if you gonna buy it and I’m not talking about no Oprah shows either!"

@imanirose88 said:

"Chile what is the network going to look like under him?"

@Kbaby313404 said:

"Get ready for the bad makeup, male-bashing, bad acting, bad scripts, bad everything."

