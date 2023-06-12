K.O received a career-defining nomination which has motivated him to grow his international presence

The SETE rapper is nominated at the BET Awards 2023 for the Best International Act

This is the second time K.O gets a BET nod; however, this time, he celebrates it as a solo artist

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

K.O is excited after receiving a BET Awards 2023 nomination as a solo artist. Image: @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

K.O has been nominated for Best International Act at the BET Awards 2023.

His former group, Teargas, received a nomination ten years ago, but for K.O, this is momentous as he received it as a solo artist.

K.O expresses gratitude for his BET nomination

Daily Sun reports that K.O is grateful for receiving this nomination, stating that the first time he got nominated was when he was part of the rap group Teargas.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

They attended the ceremony in Los Angeles, but nothing beats the excitement of attending it as a solo star.

K.O also wants to show the other rappers that staying relevant for an extended period is possible.

With his success in Mzansi, K.O is now gunning for international acclaim.

“It’s an opportune time for me to go and mingle with the international community. Especially when I’m intentionally working on my international presence.”

The rapper asks his fans to pray for him to win the award

K.O shared announced his nomination, encouraging fans to pray for him.

"Grateful. PS: No voting option. Please slide me your prayers and blessings. uMfoka Mdluli thanks you."

His fellow stars congratulated him.

@realblackcoffee said:

"King."

@l_tido said:

"Well deserved bro!!!"

@ladydu_sa said:

"Congratulations."

@maezeedoesit said:

"Congratulations Skhandisa."

@majorleaguedjz said:

"Congratulations."

Fans vouch for K.O to win this award

K.O's hit single SETE, featuring Young Stunna and Blxckie, did not get a single award at the Metro FM Awards, despite it being dubbed the song of the year.

However, speaking to Noma on her YouTube channel Drinks with Noms, he said he is underrated because he is not working hard enough to host a one-man show like his peers.

“I’ve never done just the K.O concert back home. If you walk through those doors, you only go there to see this man. My peers have done that. You’re talking about Cassper Nyovest and all those people, even AKA. I’ve never done that."

Uncle Waffles BET award poster shows she is from Swaziland, South African fans confused

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Uncle Waffles bagged a BET Award nomination. However, when it stated she is from Swaziland, Mzansi said they felt used.

Despite Waffles' many attempts to let people know she is Swati, netizens seem to have forgotten and called out the DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News